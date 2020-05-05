WFH: How Is Resulticks Holding Up?

Read Article

‘No matter what, the show must go on’. This proverb seems to prove its relevance in these times, even more. Swallowing several hiccups, businesses have carved out ways to be and running. Resulticks gives an insight into their daily functioning in an exclusive conversation with Express Computer.

How is market automation paving the way for customer-centricity?

In terms of where the marketing automation sector will go next, we will see a clear shift towards integrated omnichannel solutions, that drive digital transformation towards customer-centricity. Solutions that provide comprehensive capabilities, intuitive UI, and demonstrate concrete values for diverse industries and business types. Specifically, this will entail robust capabilities around a unified audience data foundation or customer data platform, AI-driven individualized segmentation and engagement, flexible deployment and account hierarchy setup, comprehensive analytics, precise attribution, and more. I think we will see a lot more in-depth application of AI and blockchain in marketing automation.

How is Resulticks creating a productive work culture with employees working from home?

As a digital transformation solutions provider, Resulticks already has a tested business continuity plan in place to maintain operations during uncertain situations, but we are also making all the adjustments needed to keep our employees engaged and motivated at home during the pandemic.

We conduct calls with our global teams through virtual meeting platforms

Our leaders always begin scheduled meetings with a round of good news to keep the energy up and emphasize, the concrete contributions our employees are making to the company’s success

We always encourage individual employees to share their news and successes during calls, so they always feel welcomed as an active part of the team

When our team members go the extra mile, it’s important to recognize them. We highlight their contributions and recognize their efforts in a variety of ways—such as an email from the CEO’s desk. This has proven to be a great morale booster for our team, and it helps us stay focused on moving the company towards delivering results for our customers continuously

We have created the infrastructure to keep our employees informed on the company’s vision, their team’s specific objectives, as well as the roles they play in achieving those

We have invested in training and development to help our teams stay at the cutting edge of the knowledge curve. We believe this is the time to encourage them in developing their soft skills and technical expertise to take on the next peak wave in the upcoming quarters. Our extensive online training resources and the guidance provided by our senior leadership team ensure that our employees will continue to enjoy the growth opportunities they have come to expect during less uncertain times

What’s Resulticks’ USP? How are you inculcating Big Data, AI and Blockchain into it?

Launched in 2014, Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven, and AI-powered marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver top-line growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world’s first customer data blockchain, Resulticks is an integrated digital transformation stack. Scalable, intuitive, and highly secure, the platform empowers brands to deliver segment-of-one omnichannel engagement that is attributable and measurable. Although we do offer expert-driven services to our clients in terms of implementation, strategic consulting, and so on, the platform itself is our primary offering.

In 2017, Resulticks became the first platform from Asia to be placed in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management. It was also named to the 2018 and 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In my opinion, recognition such as these and our growing list of clients testify to the value of our approach and capabilities.

Resulticks is a truly integrated platform. It does not provide modular offerings, because we want to give our clients all the capabilities in one cohesive platform, one that takes seriously the interconnected nature of the different facets of omnichannel engagement—from data management to segmentation to orchestration to analytics and more. Above all, Resulticks provides customized capabilities for not only B2B and B2C businesses but also B2B2B and B2B2C organizations.

Can the use of technology backfire? If yes, then how to we check ourselves?

There is no denying the prevalence of technology or its centrality to the very ability of the world to properly function right now. Technology has opened up whole new dimensions of experience for us, bringing unprecedented convenience and building connection across boundaries. However, it has also been manipulated to drive value at the expense of people’s privacy and well-being. I think the issue here is really about what people are using technology for? In perhaps somewhat grandiose terms, how do we utilize technology to foster what is human—creativity, care, and connection? It’s important to keep these key ideas in mind as we invent and use technology for commerce and in life.

What are some security challenges faced while working from home and how businesses are addressing security challenges?

The biggest challenge is, of course, data security. While this is easier to implement and enforce when everyone is working at the office, the situation changes with telecommuting.

There are several things organizations do to keep their information secure during this unfortunate period. They will, of course, have to keep an even closer grip on their authentication and user access governance processes and systems. They need to assess their current defenses to identify the possible need for additional investments in security solutions and processes in a telecommuting context. There should also be sufficient resources devoted to training employees across all levels on best security practices as well as the tools adopted by the organization.

Lastly, would this be the new normal?

The Covid-19 pandemic is a serious crisis that has already caused unspeakable pain to countless communities. It has pushed many healthcare systems across the world to their limits and brought one economy after another to a halt. The impact of all of this will be enormous and potentially lasting. We believe that we will come out of this crisis more resilient and empathetic than ever. This present situation will push businesses, governments, and communities to innovate and collaborate to minimize the damage of such issues in the future. The new normal will depend on how much effort and faith we put into it.

