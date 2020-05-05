Aarogya Setu app registers 9 crore downloads: Amitabh Kant

Read Article

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded close to 90 million (9 crore) downloads till date, and is being updated with features like telemedicine, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.

The Centre has made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Aarogya Setu mobile application to bolster the efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, and entrusted the organisational heads with ensuring its 100 per cent coverage.

“The Aarogya Setu app has close to 90 million downloads till date & is being regularly updated, with feature like telemedicine being added,” Kant told reporters in a media briefing.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection.

Kant, who also heads the Empowered Group 6 on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations to tackle coronavirus outbreak, said the panel has mobilised more than 92,000 NGOs/CSOs registered on NGO Darpan.

“EG 6 has made an appeal to NGOs and CSOs (civil society organisations ) to assist states and districts in identifying hotspots, deputing volunteers and helping people in need,” he said.

Kant also pointed out that the 112 aspirational districts of India are leading India’s fight against COVID-19.

“As of now there are about 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections,” he said.

Kant pointed out that the EG 6 has mobilised various UN Agencies and facilitated them in creating timely response action plans in coordination with various states and line ministries through intensive collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator for India, and country heads of WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, ILO, UN Women, UN-Habitat, FAO, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank.

