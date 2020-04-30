Cloud Management Consistency: A key to improve technical outcomes

Read Article

(By Surajit Sen)

Today, as organisations prepare to win the race to digital transformation, it has become imperative for businesses to move to the cloud, in order to remain one step ahead of the competition. Migrating to cloud offers competitive advantage, flexibility, and resiliency. However, getting the most out of your cloud journey involves a plan for managing complexity of multi-cloud environments—the complexity that comes with swift growth.

The need of the hour is for organizations to unify and simplify the management of their sprawling multi-cloud environments to improve their technical outcomes.

Know 4 ways to achieve this:

Drive IT operations efficiency:

IT staff perform numerous tasks on their infrastructure including basic operational jobs. By providing staff with fewer tools aligned to their existing skills, organizations can reduce dollars and time tied up in training and consulting services. According to a study, consistent cloud management will save organisations 70.5 person-hours/week. In fact, with management consistency, IT staff will be able to spend time strategizing hybrid cloud initiatives, collaborating with lines of business on digital transformation projects, or finding other ways to drive innovation and competitive differentiation for the company.

Reduce Risk Exposure:

Toggling between different management tools contributes to risk that can lead to loss of critical data. To prevent exploits and data loss as well as reduce risk and enhance security, an organization must have greater management consistency. Respondents of the study anticipated reduction in the number of security breaches, application outages, or other events affecting its public cloud-resident data if their organization had more infrastructure management consistency.

Enable Developer Efficiency:

By creating consistency between public cloud and private cloud infrastructure, organizations allow developers to code for a single environment. Globally, 97% of respondents believe that consistent cloud management will make it easier for developers to do their jobs. Consistency between public cloud and private cloud infrastructure gives organisations the flexibility to deploy code to either of the infrastructures based on the applications requirement and without needing to refactor an application if the desired location changes over time, hence making developers more efficient.

Enable Workload Mobility:

Workload mobility is not about constrained migration of a static environment. It’s about complete services that can be provisioned quickly, without freezing or shutting down a workload. When dealing with migration to the cloud, transitional processes may become complex in a multi-cloud environment. Respondents broadly agree that increasing infrastructure and operations consistency across environments helps organizations achieve one of their most important technology priorities: workload placement flexibility. As noted, 83% of respondents globally, consider the freedom to deploy workloads wherever they want one of their top-five technology initiatives.

(The author is the Chief of Staff, Modern Data Centre-APJ, Dell Technologies)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]