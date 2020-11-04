Airtel subsidiary Nxtra to setup two data center campuses in Maharashtra

Read Article

BhartiAirtel (“Airtel”) today said that its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited (“Nxtra”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for setting up two new data centre campuses in the state. The new facilities will come up at Mumbai and Pune respectively.

Nxtra by Airtel offers secure data centre services to leading Indian and global enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments. Nxtra’s nation-wide portfolio of 10 large data centres and more than 120 edge data centres provides customers with co-location services, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management.

The company already operates two large data centres in Maharashtra. In addition, it hasmultiple Edge data centres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur & Kolhapur.

India is witnessing a considerable surge in demand for secure data centres driven by digital transformation of businesses, consumer demand for digital services, and data localisation requirements. Recently, The Caryle Group through its entities announced an investment of USD 235 mn for a 25% stake in Nxtra at a post money valuation of USD 1.2 bn. Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across India.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO – Nxtra Data said: “We are on a mission to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem with state-of-the-art and highly secure data centre infrastructure. We are delighted to add to our footprint in Maharashtra as part of our nationwide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]