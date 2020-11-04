Tele-Law touches a new milestone; 4 Lakh beneficiaries receive legal advice under the initiative through CSC

Read Article

Tele-Law has touched a new milestone on 30th October 2020 with 4 Lakh beneficiaries having received legal advice under this through CSCs (Common Service Centres). As against total 1.95 lakh advices given till April 2020 since the launch of the programme, 2.05 lakh advices have been enabled during the first seven months of this financial year.

Embarking on the “Digital India Vision” of the Government of India, Department of Justice has been harnessing “emerging” and “indigenous” digital platforms to accelerate and make access to justice a reality for all. In meeting this objective, Tele-Law programme was launched in 2017 to address cases at pre–litigation stage. Under this programme, smart technology of video conferencing, telephone /instant calling facilities available at the vast network of Common Service Centres at the Panchayat level are used to connect the indigent, down-trodden, vulnerable, unreached groups and communities with the Panel Lawyers for seeking timely and valuable legal advice.

Especially designed to facilitate early detection, intervention and prevention of the legal problems, the Tele-Law service is proactively outreached to groups and communities through a cadre of frontline volunteers provided by NALSA and CSC- e Gov. These grassroot soldiers have been additionally equipped with a mobile application to pre-register and schedule appointment of the applicants during their field activity. Dedicated pool of lawyers has been empanelled to provide continued legal advice and consultation to the beneficiaries. Enriching IEC has been uploaded on its public portal that may be accessed on https://www.tele-law.in/. Separate Dashboard has been developed for capturing real time data and nature of advice rendered. In order to ensure district level granularity in the near future, data is also being pushed to the PMO Prayas Portal.

