Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Tele-Law touches a new milestone; 4 Lakh beneficiaries receive legal advice under the initiative through CSC

Tele-Law touches a new milestone; 4 Lakh beneficiaries receive legal advice under the initiative through CSC

NewsSoftware
By Express Computer
egov, digital india, eGovWatch, NPCI, Unified Payments Interface, UPI, financial inclusion, Raghuram Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Nandan Nilekani, Advisor NPCI, Balachandran M., Chairman, A P Hota, MD & CEO, Dilip Asbe, COO, NPCI Mumbai, digital payments, mobile wallet apps, mobile payments, National Payments Corporation of India, digital adalat, e pension, job portal for disableds, International Women's Day, egov, digital india, modi govt initiatiatives, WCD, women and child development ministry, E haat, women entrepreneurs, women in india, Mahila E-Haat, Rail budget 2016, eGovWatch, egov, digital india, indian railways, railways, suresh prabhu, E catering, food indian railway, indian railway train status, indian railway enquiry, indian railway pnr status, indian railway app, indian railway recruitment, indian railway recruitment 2016, indian railway seat availability, indian railway time table, mobile, doordarshan, health apps
0 14
Read Article

Tele-Law has touched a new milestone on 30th October 2020 with 4 Lakh beneficiaries having received legal advice under this through CSCs (Common Service Centres). As against total 1.95 lakh advices given till April 2020 since the launch of the programme, 2.05 lakh advices have been enabled during the first seven months of this financial year.

Embarking on the “Digital India Vision” of the Government of India, Department of Justice has been harnessing “emerging” and “indigenous” digital platforms to accelerate and make access to justice a reality for all. In meeting this objective, Tele-Law programme was launched in 2017 to address cases at pre–litigation stage. Under this programme, smart technology of video conferencing, telephone /instant calling facilities available at the vast network of Common Service Centres at the Panchayat level are used to connect the indigent, down-trodden, vulnerable, unreached groups and communities with the Panel Lawyers for seeking timely and valuable legal advice.

Especially designed to facilitate early detection, intervention and prevention of the legal problems, the Tele-Law service is proactively outreached to groups and communities through a cadre of frontline volunteers provided by NALSA and CSC- e Gov. These grassroot soldiers have been additionally equipped with a mobile application to pre-register and schedule appointment of the applicants during their field activity. Dedicated pool of lawyers has been empanelled to provide continued legal advice and consultation to the beneficiaries. Enriching IEC has been uploaded on its public portal that may be accessed on https://www.tele-law.in/. Separate Dashboard has been developed for capturing real time data and nature of advice rendered. In order to ensure district level granularity in the near future, data is also being pushed to the PMO Prayas Portal.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.