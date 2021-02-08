Essar Selects Yotta Infrastructure as their Digital Transformation Partner

Read Article

Yotta Infrastructure today announced that Essar Capital Ltd., having investments worth around USD 14 billion, has undertaken a large-scale digital transformation initiative by consolidating their various on-premise datacenters into Yotta’s state-of-the-art Yotta NM1 datacenter at Panvel, Navi Mumbai. This move was prompted by growing demand of IT enabled services and new technologies by various Essar companies. To remain focused on supporting business innovation instead of managing datacenters, the Essar IT team awarded a contract for end-to-end managed co-location services to Yotta Infrastructure.

The contract was awarded after a thorough evaluation of all options available in the market – a process that spanned across a year. Yotta NM1 (world’s 2nd largest Uptime Tier IV datacenter) now hosts 100+ applications of the EGFL (Essar Global Fund Ltd.), including collaboration tools, communication applications, SAP ERP, HR-related applications, and multiple engineering applications. The fault-tolerant nature of Yotta NM1 datacenter, ensures enhanced availability of these applications that are accessed by more than 7000+ users globally.

“Business objectives are like moving targets. To align with them we set a very aggressive roadmap for our digital transformation journey. But the growing complexity of managing our on-premise datacenters was creating a bottleneck. Not only was it expensive and CAPEX intensive, but it was also putting strain on our internal IT resources. We decided to co-locate to a multi-tenant datacenter service provider that could not only modernise our IT infrastructure but also assure us of uninterrupted services, 100% uptime, iron-clad security, scalability, and came with a customer-focused mind-set. After evaluating multiple options available in the market, we decided to migrate to Yotta NM1. What moved the deal in their favour was the Uptime Institute Tier IV certification”, said N Jayantha Prabhu, CIO, Essar Global and Business Head, India & SAARC, AGC Networks. Prabhu further added, “While evaluating multiple options available in the market, we also looked closely at parameters such as connectivity, redundant power and most importantly, the security of the facility, both physical and virtual. Yotta ticked all these boxes and many more, offering cutting-edge technologies.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO – Yotta Infrastructure said, “With our innovative and comprehensive managed co-location and cloud offerings, Yotta has emerged as a trusted partner for an organisation’s digital transformation journey. Being chosen by a large conglomerate like Essar Global is a testimony to it. As we believe in delivering enterprise-grade, high quality solutions to our customers, this kind of success story will reinforce our commitment towards the Indian market.”

