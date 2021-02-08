Express Computer organises Data center Summit and Awards

Read Article

Express Computer (A part of the Indian Express Group), has organised The Data center Infrastructure and Digital Summit 2021 today. The forum will also witness recognitions to companies who have performed well in the space of data centers in the form of ‘The Express Computer Data Center Awards’ to be conferred to fourty winners.

Backed by an ambitious Government, India is riding a massive digital wave. From booking cabs (Uber, Ola) to ordering food (Swiggy, Zomato), consumers in increasing numbers are taking the online route today. Given the relentless pace and ever-evolving business models, it is no wonder that enterprises are stepping up their investments in data centers.

The Indian Data Center market is growing at a robust CAGR of 11.4%, and is expected to scale USD 1.5 billion by 2022; up from USD 1.0 billion in 2018. Major growth factors include deeper internet penetration, an increase in digital data, public cloud services, along with a sizeable growth in IoT (Source: Research and Markets).

All of this is set to accelerate further, given the Government’s focus on data localization, which encourages businesses to locally host their data. This will no doubt trigger a wave of new investments in ramping up data center capacity.

In keeping with these exciting developments (a host of technology majors setting up their own data centers), and the huge interest and need for innovation in data centers, Express Computer, an IT business magazine from the Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., has decided to launch the inaugural edition of the Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit.

Featuring hands-on technology sessions and keynotes from industry thought leaders, the Data Center Summit would give your organization an unmatched platform to connect with and build lasting relationships with exactly the decision-makers you seek.

The event will see fireside chats conducted with select luminaries from the industry expressing their thoughts on data center transformation. Some of the speakers include:

Best practices for optimizing, modernizing and transforming your data center:

Fireside chat with Mohit Kapoor, Group CTO, Mahindra & Mahindra Group The future of IT infrastructure:

Fireside Chat between Gopi Thangavel, Head of IT Infrastructure, Reliance Industries; Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India and

Vikram K, Senior Director, Industry Verticals, HPE India

– Why India’s data center market is set for exponential growth: Rachit Mohan, India Head, Data Center Advisory, JLL



– A glimpse into how India’s largest bank is using the power of emerging technologies for improving data center efficiencies:

Fireside Chat with Amit Saxena, Global Deputy CTO, State Bank of India

Some of the other speakers include:

Panel Discussion: Preparing your data center for the data tsunami

Parna Ghosh,Vice President & Group CIO, MINDA INDUSTRIES LTD

Sharad Kumar Agarwal, CDIO, JK TYRE

Deepak Keni, Executive Vice President – Special Projects and Enablers, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd

KV Dipu, Head – Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Akshay Dhanak, Group Chief Information Officer, Magma Fincorp

Zainab Lakdawalla, Director Sales, STT GDC India

Naresh Rana, Sr. Sales Manager – Enterprise & Embedded Storage, Western Digital



Panel Discussion: Taking your data center efficiencies to the next level with automation and other emerging technologies

Mathew Varghese, Regional Manager, HPE

Dr Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt

Vaibhav Palan,Head – Digital, APAC, LafargeHolcim

Rohit Sarda, GM, Finance, Hindustan Zinc

Vilas Pujari, CIO, ACG Worldwide

Panel Discussion: Best practices for data protection and recovery

Srinivas Raghuraman, Head IT, Himalaya Drugs

Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Sriram Capital Ltd

Ravi Kalla, Head, Information Technology, Automation and Instrumentation, Anthem Biosciences Private Limited

GP Ashok Kumar, GM IT & CTO, Karur Vysya Bank

Jitendra Panchal, VP-IT, CDSL

Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager-India & SAARC, Druva

