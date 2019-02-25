Tata Elxsi and NOS collaborate to deliver intelligent automation framework for communication service providers

Tata Elxsi and NOS announce the launch of the Digital Operations Transformation Toolbox (DOTT 2.0) for communication and entertainment service providers.

DOTT 2.0 offers an intelligent operations automation framework built using open source technology for user-defined service definition, zero touch provisioning, validation and scheduling of field partners for provisioning and testing scenarios thus enhancing customer digital experience. It also provides an extensible roadmap for service rollout and monitoring use cases, enabling communication service providers to launch new services rapidly.

“The roll-out of digital transformation initiatives at NOS was aimed to enhance subscriber experience improving operational efficiency across our entire portfolio. With the right blend of our rich domain knowledge and Tata Elxsi’s design, technology and digital capabilities, we have developed a framework that blends the existing and next-gen technologies for faster and cost-efficient service delivery for our customers and us”, said Judite Reis , Director of Network Operations at NOS.

The digital operations transformation toolbox enables provisioning of existing services through re-defined simplified processes and allows the capability to achieve speedy completion of new service launches. This toolbox replaces the complicated operational procedures done earlier using disparate systems, thereby bringing down costs and reducing process latencies significantly.

For instance, Digital Provisioning Services such as IP VPN, which took several hours for completion earlier, can now be automated and be completed under thirty minutes.

“We are delighted that our design & technology services have helped NOS achieve its digital transformation and customer satisfaction goals. Tata Elxsi’s DOTT 2.0 framework has helped in bringing significant productivity gains, the capability to launch services faster and generate additional revenues. In addition to operations automation, we have also integrated our user design tool to make existing processes more intuitive, easy-to-use and future-ready”, said Rajagopalan R, Dy. CTO & Head of Network Transformation Technologies, Tata Elxsi

