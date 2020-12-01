Yotta Infra lays foundation stone of Rs 7,000cr data centre park in UP

Hiranandani Group subsidiary Yotta Infrastructure on Monday laid the foundation stone of their 20-acre hyperscale data centre park in Greater Noida.

The data centre park will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore (approximately $950 million), the company said.

The Hiranandani Group has demonstrated their vision of building a datacentre park in UP even before we’ve formally launched our Data Center Policy and UP’s first data centre park will unlock a lot of possibilities which will play a key role in realising the prime minister’s ‘Digital India’ vision,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

“Our government and administration will extend all support, during and after the construction of this data centre park.”

The park will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200MW of power.

The construction of the data centre park will commence in December and the first data centre building is expected to be operational before July 2022, the company said.

Addressing the audience, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, showcased the entire project, and talked about the scale and technicalities of the Noida data centre.

In July, Yotta launched the world’s second largest tier IV data centre in its Navi Mumbai data centre park.

The company has also inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a campus in Chennai at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

Yotta is a managed data centre service provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale hyperdensity Data Center Parks in Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

–IANS

