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Rethinking Detection Engineering: A Practical, Threat-Informed Path Forward for Modern Security Teams

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Published on : May 13, 2026

The threat landscape is accelerating, with defenders battling expanding data, attack surfaces, and complexity. Yet, maintenance remains the biggest challenge in detection engineering. This SANS report explores proven frameworks, human collaboration, and automation to help you build more efficient, maintainable, and future-ready detection programs.

  • Discover why maintenance is the main obstacle in modern detection engineering.
  • See how MITRE ATT&CK and Detection-as-Code boost coverage and efficiency.
  • Learn to strengthen analyst, red team, and engineer collaboration and feedback loops.
  • Explore practical paths to risk-based alerting and actionable performance.

Download your copy to learn how to move from technical depth to sustainable, scalable security operations – minimizing overhead while maximizing impact.

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