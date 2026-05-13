Security teams are under more pressure than ever. A single alert can take minutes (or even days) to resolve. Multiply that by thousands of daily alerts, and you’re left with too many tickets, and too few analysts. Sound familiar?

Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) helps flip the script by improving visibility, reducing noise, and accelerating response with AI-powered automation, so analysts get their time back and attackers have even less room to maneuver.

Download your complimentary copy of “Top 5 Use Cases for Splunk Enterprise Security” to discover: