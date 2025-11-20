Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  3 Ways to Reduce Risk with Threat Intelligence

3 Ways to Reduce Risk with Threat Intelligence

Sponsored By: Splunk
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Nov 20, 2025

Cyberattacks are more complex than ever — and identity-based threats now account for 60% of incidents. Traditional tools alone can’t keep up.

That’s why Cisco Talos and Splunk are helping teams reduce risk with integrated threat intelligence. By embedding insights directly into your security team’s workflows, you can detect threats faster and respond with even more confidence.

Download your complimentary copy of 3 Ways to Reduce Risk with Threat Intelligence to find out how to:

  • Combine threat intelligence and security event data in a single platform to reduce investigation time and streamline response workflows.
  • Leverage real-time insights from Cisco Talos — including threat reputation, behavior patterns, and attack context — directly within Splunk.
  • Deploy customized playbooks and access emergency response services to contain threats quickly and minimize business impact.

With Cisco Talos analyzing over 800B security events daily and Splunk delivering real-time visibility, you’ll have everything you need to defend against today’s threats (as well as tomorrow’s).

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Splunk. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.


    Read Splunk’s Privacy Policy.

    Splunk Logo


    More from Splunk View More

    Data Management for Security Teams

    Maximizing Your Data’s Value

    How AI Can Catalyze Digital Resilience: An Introduction to Splunk’s Philosophy

    The AI Philosophy Powering Digital Resilience