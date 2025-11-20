Security teams are drowning in data. Logs pour in from firewalls, endpoints, cloud services, and everything in between — often duplicating details, conflicting in format, or simply piling up faster than anyone can make sense of them. As threats grow more sophisticated, so does the pressure to collect everything “just in case.”

But the “ingest it all” approach doesn’t scale. Download your free copy of Maximizing Your Data’s Value: The SecOps Guide to Smarter Pipeline Management to learn:

How data tiering enhances access times and security while reducing costs.

How stream processing and parsing reduces analyst fatigue.

Why you should align pipeline strategy with actual analyst workflows, not just “best practices.”