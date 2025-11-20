Maximizing Your Data’s Value
Published on : Nov 20, 2025
Security teams are drowning in data. Logs pour in from firewalls, endpoints, cloud services, and everything in between — often duplicating details, conflicting in format, or simply piling up faster than anyone can make sense of them. As threats grow more sophisticated, so does the pressure to collect everything “just in case.”
- How data tiering enhances access times and security while reducing costs.
- How stream processing and parsing reduces analyst fatigue.
- Why you should align pipeline strategy with actual analyst workflows, not just “best practices.”
To help you build and power the SOC of the future, Splunk unifies data management so your SecOps team can improve visibility and gain insights while optimizing costs. With Splunk, teams can eliminate data silos, control the flow of data, and expand data access through federation to gain choice and efficiency without sacrifice.
