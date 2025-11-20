The sheer volume of data that SecOps teams need to see, organize, and make sense of is mind-boggling — and since global data creation is projected to grow to more than 394 zettabytes by 2028, it’s not a challenge that’s going away.

Security practitioners need an effective data management strategy that can bridge the gap between data chaos and actionable insights, empowering SOC teams to make faster, more informed decisions that measurably improve visibility and security posture.

In Data Management for Security Teams we show you how a unified data management strategy gives security teams: