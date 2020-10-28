Future Of Customer Experience In A Connected World | AVAYA E-BOOK

Read Article

Read how customer experience is changing rapidly, and how India’s Top CIOs are leading the next wave of digital transformation by keeping the customer at the center of their digital strategy. An inspirational e-book that shares the perspectives of India’s top enterprises across different sectors!

CIOs featured in the e-Book:

+ Anjani Rathor, CDO, HDFC Bank

+ Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan

+ Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals

+ Vijay Sethi, CIO & Head of HR & CSR, Hero Motocorp Ltd

+ Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO & COO, NSE

+ Vinay Deshpande, SVP and Head – Digital & IT, IHCL

+ Amit Saxena, Deputy CTO, State Bank of India

+ Natarajan Radhakrishnan, President and Chief Innovation Officer, Global at HGS

Also, featured are :

+ Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Avaya India

+ Anil Chawla, Managing Director, CES – Verint India & SAARC

