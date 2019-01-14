Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

IT Salary Trends: The Next Wave

IT salary structures in India are witnessing a shift with companies focused on a smarter, agile and diverse workforce, who are paid a premium for their niche in-demand skills.

By Express Computer
The IT sector has traditionally been known to be among the highest paying, offering premium pay packages to the best talent; and going by the emerging salary trends, it is the most skilled in next gen technologies who will continue to be at the top of the game.

