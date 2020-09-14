Express Computer


Today’s Reality: Why Do We Not Believe Anyone and Anything?

By CISCO
In the new IT reality, it’s more difficult to establish user and device trust. Apps are available on-premises plus via IaaS and SaaS. Employees, contractors, others access these apps with BYOD and mobile devices.

Attackers most often cause data breaches by directly accessing these apps via compromised passwords and devices. How do you stop attacks that use stolen (yet legitimate) credentials?

How do you prevent devices with poor security hygiene from accessing critical apps?

Duo Trusted Access is the a New Model for Security.

Why Download?

  1. Understand the new IT reality
  2. Know the security risks that persist with traditional MFA
  3.  Learn how Duo’s Trusted Access Platform secures your organisation
  4.  Learn more about Identity
  5. Services Engine, ISE and use cases
  6.  Secure your organisation with Cisco

