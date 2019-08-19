Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Your Risk-Free Upgrade to Modern Finance

Downloads
By Oracle
0 18

As a Finance leader, your main challenge is how to keep up with the speed of business change. If you are looking for enhanced business capabilities, lower costs and improved regulatory compliance and security, we have a plan and are here to help valued customers like you.

Join us at this webinar to:

  • Hear from Safexpress, a leading supply chain and logistics company with $350 million in annual revenue, on how they improve their financial visibility and accelerate business growth with the move to the Cloud
  • Find out how you can upgrade your Finance function to Cloud
  • Discover how you can benefit from the exclusive accelerated program that comes with dedicated concierge, available to you as an existing customer

Watch Now

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Oracle
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.