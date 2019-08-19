Your Risk-Free Upgrade to Modern Finance

As a Finance leader, your main challenge is how to keep up with the speed of business change. If you are looking for enhanced business capabilities, lower costs and improved regulatory compliance and security, we have a plan and are here to help valued customers like you.
Join us at this webinar to:
- Hear from Safexpress, a leading supply chain and logistics company with $350 million in annual revenue, on how they improve their financial visibility and accelerate business growth with the move to the Cloud
- Find out how you can upgrade your Finance function to Cloud
- Discover how you can benefit from the exclusive accelerated program that comes with dedicated concierge, available to you as an existing customer
