Bengaluru Tech Summit deferred to November 2020

The Karnataka government has deferred Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) in view of Covid pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister C.S. Ashwathnarayan said. “Originally, BTS was scheduled for September 21-23 this year. However, owing to anticipated inability of international delegates to attend the summit in view of Covid, BTS has been postponed,” he said.

The flagship tech summit is now scheduled from November 18-20. The 2020 BTS will focus on leveraging technology to tackle the challenges thrown up by Covid.

“There will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists. The government has already planned social distancing protocols to be followed at BTS,” said an official statement.

Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, E.V. Ramana Reddy and others were part of meeting which decided on deferring the summit.

