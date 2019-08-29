China key to India’s plans to become $5 trillion economy: C P Gurnani

China as a manufacturing hub with decades of experience in technology market could be a valuable partner and key to India’s plans to become USD 5 trillion economy, Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani has said.

Gurnani along with India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Anil Rai took part in a CXO round table event in Tuesday at Shanghai attended by about 60 CEOs and top officials various Chinese state-owned and private companies to discuss next generation IT technology in partnership with Tech Mahindra.

With more than 1,200 employees in China, Tech Mahindra is well entrenched in China focusing on digital, engineering and IT services in automotive, manufacturing, retail and healthcare industries, a press release by the company said.

Tech Mahindra, which has a AI lab in shanghai, plans to set up 5G lab soon. It has opened Makers Lab during Gurnani’s visit this week in Shanghai that will integrate solutions based on AI, 5G, IoT and Blockchain.

Addressing the gathering, Gurnani said as a manufacturing hub, with decades of experience in the technology market, China is a valuable partner for India, and will be key in fuelling India’s growth journey to become a five trillion-dollar economy, he said.

Together China and India can jointly create a new digital axis of the world centred in Asia, he said. Achieving the USD five trillion economic goal in the next five years is being projected prominently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he began his second term.

At Tech Mahindra, we are working closely with local talent in China to leverage new age technologies, especially 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Block chain and Internet of Things to create cutting edge, customer centric solutions, Gurnani said.

We look forward to a strong decade of IndiaChina ties, to create new revenue streams and fuel technology-led innovation to create a global sustainable future, he said.

China and India have complimentary capabilities where China brings in excellence in manufacturing, hi-Tech , mobility whereas India brings in embedded software and digital transformation capabilities, hesaid

The event had several CEOs of state owned companies and multinational companies discussing about how AI ( artificial Intelligence ), 5G , Internet of things (IoT) are becoming innovation ground for china, the statement said.

In his address, Rai made a strong pitch for China’s SMEs taking advantage of the advanced Indian IT services to enhance their business efficiency.

Globally the growing share of manufacturing and services industry no longer have the option of staying in isolation, but need to integrate IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) to remain relevant in the competitive market to enable future growth.

Therefore, the new trend is IT based servicification of all aspects of economic activity. Although the big companies have been availing IT based services but the medium and small enterprises have been largely left out of this opportunity, leading them to a disadvantageous position, Rai said.

The Indian IT has competence to fill the institutional void by reaching out to the medium and small enterprises in China for providing world class business process management, intelligent manufacturing, software support etc. to make them competitive and cope up with the challenges of the future. China should favourably consider this option, he said.

Tech Mahindra has set up AI lab in Shanghai in 2017. Tuesday event also showcased some of the cutting edge solutions in areas of computer Vision , natural language processing and robotics.

Amitava Ghosh, Senior Vice President, North Asia, Tech Mahindra, said, North Asia including Japan, Korea, Greater China has been a key growth contributor for Tech Mahindra. We have been present in China since 2002, currently with Delivery centres in five locations; Shanghai (HQ), Shenzhen, Beijing, Dalian and Nanjing.

We have also sales offices in Taipei and Hong Kong. With more than 1,200 employees in China, which consists of more than 95 per cent of the local resources, we focus on digital, engineering and IT services in Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail and Healthcare industry in China,” he said.

The digital solutions offered in China are around IoT (Internet of Things), 5G Solutions, Factories of Future (FOF), Enterprises of Future (EOF), Data Analytics, Robotics Process Automation, AI/ML application development and Cloud Migration, he said.

Dr Edward Tse, CEO, Gao Feng Advisory, in his address said over the last decade, China has shed its image as a copycat and re-emerged as a leading innovative nation.

Chinese companies are showing up in positions of pre-eminence across the board especially in the digital sectors. Looking forward, as new disruptive technologies such as IoT, AI, 5G and block chain technologies begin to commercially manifest in the world’s largest digital economy, China is entering a new tech-enabled innovations era,” he said.

Mukesh Sharma Vice President and the country head of Tech Mahindra Greater China region said the company focusses on automotive, styling, designing, development, engineering and enterprise IT management for more than 90 per cent of auto companies in china including multinational and state owned companies.

It also specialises in mobile handset design, engineering , telecom carrier certification for USA, China and Europe from the Beijing lab, he said.

The firm has also established its foothold in healthcare, which included designing and engineering surgical devices and softwares for hospital and patient management.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]