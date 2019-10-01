Cisco, DGT in pact to launch e-learning solutions at NSTIs

Global networking giant Cisco has signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to bring the benefits of digital technology to six National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

Under the initiative, NSTIs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida and Kanpur will be equipped with Cisco connected classroom solution, which uses Cisco’s collaboration solutions, like Cisco TelePresence and Cisco Webex, to offer next-generation digital learning experience to students and faculty.

“Through this partnership, we are aiming to help students by enabling sharing of study materials, lectures and other training resources,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

It would help us increase collaboration, optimise resources and streamline administration as well as help students learn at their own pace, Pandey said.

The platform is aimed at providing NSTIs with access to new learning experiences, like virtual field trips and specialised skill modules, guest lecturers, as well as industry-connect and mentorship programmes irrespective of location.

Interested trainers and trainees across all ITIs will also have access to new educational resources through the Bharat Skills portal, using their smartphones and other connected devices, enabling them to learn anywhere, anytime and on any device.

It’s expected that more than 20,000 trainers and trainees will benefit from this learning initiative every year.

“Over the past year, the DGT has collaborated with many industry leaders to digitally revolutionise the vocational training system”, said Rajesh Aggarwal, DGT Director General.

Speaking about the partnership, Sameer Garde, President, Cisco, India & SAARC, said, through innovative digital solutions, Cisco is effecting a change in the education system by allowing students to collaborate and offering access to crucial resources to enhance their knowledge and skill set.

