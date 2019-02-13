CURTAIN RAISER: Express Technology Sabha 2019, 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

Technology Sabha, the egovernance platform of the Indian Express Group will host the 25th edition in Kochi, Kerala. The 2 day residential conference, will kickoff on Feb 14 and end on Feb 15. The egovernance forum will see senior bureaucrats from various departments , ministries from the state and centre deliberate on furthering the digital agenda to better the overall functioning of the Government. At the event, the Express eGovernance Recognition Awards will be conferred in 11 categories, to recognise how IT has been layered in various Government schemes for the benefit of the citizens.

The categories include enterprise applications (ERP, SCM and CRM), analytics & big data, enterprise mobility, storage, cloud, Unified Communications, Data centers (Infrastructure transformation, Sdx), IoT, document management, Artificial Intelligence, enterprise security, blockchain.

Two special recognition awards will also be conferred to Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat.

The two day proceedings will be addressed by senior speakers participating in individual lectures and panel discussions.

Special Keynote address on Feb 14

M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala – Electronics & Information Technology Department; Chairman of Kerala State IT Mission and the Officer of Special Duty to the Hon Chief Minister of Kerala.

Keynote address

Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-in

Keynote address on Feb 15

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, IAS, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRL); CEO, Kochi Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Chairman & Managing Director, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation

Some of the other speakers are as following:

AP State Fibernet’s Triple play, the present and future:

A S Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, AP State Fibernet Ltd;

How technology is transforming governance in Telangana:

P. Srinivas, Jt. Secretary (eGov), ITE &C Dept., Telangana;

How the IT enabled Bhamashah platform has enhanced citizen service delivery

Ranveer Singh, Joint Director, Co-ordination, Govt of Rajasthan;

Initiatives being undertaken by Gujarat Informatics Limited

Dr. Sandhya Bhullar, IAS, Director (IT & e-Governance) and Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics;

Vision, Strategy and achievements of e-Pragati: N. Bala Subramanyam IPS, CEO – e-Pragati Authority

Leveraging Technology for Better Transportation

Sunil Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Telangana;

RFP3.0: Differentiating procurement approaches in the governments for statewide large technology projects

Sanjay Gaden, Head, State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), Gujarat

