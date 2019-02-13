Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Cyber fraud cases see spike between 2014-16: Govt

SecurityNews
By PTI
27

The number of cyber fraud complaints registered in the country has seen an upward trend during 2014-16 with over 6,100 cases being registered by various investigative agencies, the government told Parliament.

Minister of State for Home Hansram G Ahir informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 2,522 cases of cyber fraud were registered in 2016, 2,384 in 2015 and 1,286 in the year 2014.

The data pertaining to 2017 and 2018 were “not available” at present, he said. The total cases registered during these three years stands at 6,192.

The minister was asked whether cases of frauds/cheating being committed via e-mails and SMSes have increased across the country during each of the last three years despite several measures taken by the government to curb them.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close