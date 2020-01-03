Free Wi-Fi facility launched at metro stations of the Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched free Wi-Fi facilities at metro stations on its Airport Express Line. DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh launched the facility at the Shivaji Stadium Metro station. The facility titled “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi” will be available on all six stations of the Airport Express Line.

As of now passengers will be able to log in by searching for Wi-Fi options and log into “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi”. DMRC aims to extend this facility to all the stations of the metro network gradually.

For the facility, DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by Techno Sat Comm which presently runs India’s first Wi-Fi on train service on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express. The facility will use the globally acclaimed T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution, also used on high speed trains worldwide.

With the facility, passengers will be able to use all standard internet applications inside the station premises.

The Delhi Metro, in association with Rail Tel Corporation presently provides Wi-Fi facility at four of its major stations — Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and Hauz Khas.

The free Wi-Fi will be an additional facility for the passengers on the Airport Express Line. The 22.7 kilometre long corridor comprising of six stations is continuously registering a steady increase in ridership with the total ridership figure crossing 50,000 passengers in a day in August earlier this year.

