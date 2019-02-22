Govt releases compendium on Digital India

A Digital India Compendium on Digital Bharat, Saksham Bharat has been released by Minister for Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The objective of the document is to disseminate and propagate the success of Digital India among masses.

The document is divided in two sections: Digital profile of India and digital profile of states and UTs. Digital profile of India comprises in-depth analysis, comparative study of implementation of Digital India Programme and transformation it has brought out in the lives of citizens.

Digital profile of states and UTs reflects the state/UT wise implementation of various initiatives taken under Digital India Programme.

The document emphasises Digital India initiatives that aim to transform India into a knowledge-based economy and digitally empowered society by ensuring digital access, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging the digital divide.

