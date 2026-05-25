Kore.ai launches Artemis, the new generation of the Kore.ai agent platform for building, governing, and optimising enterprise AI

Kore.ai launched the new-generation Kore.ai Agent Platform Artemis edition, the AI-programmable, AI-native foundation that builds, governs, and optimizes the agents, systems, and workflows running across the enterprise. The platform launches initially on Microsoft Azure, with broader cloud availability to follow.

The new-generation Agent Platform enables enterprises to deploy production-ready multiagent AI systems in days instead of months, with governance, observability, and operational control enforced before any agent goes live. Three core innovations make the platform fundamentally AI-native:

Agent Blueprint Language (ABL): ABL is a compiled, declarative language that standardises how AI agents, systems, and workflows are defined, validated, and governed. Six built-in orchestration patterns (supervisor, delegation, handoff, fan-out, escalation, and agent-to-agent federation) enable resilient, production-grade multiagent systems at scale.

Arch: Kore.ai’s AI agent architect translates business objectives into production-ready ABL, supports the full agent lifecycle, designs the underlying agent topology, and continuously refines agents using real-world production traces.

Dual-brain architecture: Two cognitive engines (combining agentic reasoning and deterministic flows) operate in parallel through shared memory, authored in a unified language and governed by a single runtime.

The platform operates independently of the model, keeping AI systems predictable, auditable, and scalable from experimentation to production-grade operations.

“Enterprise AI is entering its third wave, where governance, observability, and trust define success at scale,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder, Kore.ai. “The Kore.ai Agent Platform reflects this shift by bringing an AI-native architecture to market that enables enterprises to build, manage, and optimise multiagent systems with confidence. This level of depth comes from a decade of delivering AI experiences in complex, regulated environments, where scale, compliance, and reliability are non-negotiable.”

The business case: AI building, governing, and optimising AI

ABL and Arch put AI in charge of every stage of the agent lifecycle:

AI building AI. Arch generates production-ready agents from plain-language objectives, writes them in ABL, and validates them before deployment. Agents that once required months of bespoke engineering now ship in days as compiled, reviewable blueprints.



AI governing AI. Every decision, path, and outcome is logged, traced, and analysed by AI in real-time. Deterministic constraints and flow controls are enforced by the platform itself, not left to the agent.



AI optimising AI. The platform learns from production signals and recommends specific improvements as reviewable optimisations, with human oversight built in.

“To scale AI with confidence, enterprises need a standardised agent building system and the enforcement of robust governance,” said Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President at Everest Group. “Kore.ai’s strong investments in advancing agentic AI capabilities and governance, combined with a consistent focus on delivering measurable business outcomes, have positioned Kore.ai as a Leader in the Agentic AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026.”

What this means for today’s CIO, CISO, and CFO

The Kore.ai Agent Platform changes what enterprise AI delivers, what it costs, and what it can be trusted to do:

– For the CIO, AI becomes manageable and accelerated. The platform consolidates fragmented third-party and home-grown agents into one foundation and accelerates delivery from quarters to days across every department and business units.



– For the CISO, AI behaviour becomes predictable. Governance is enforced at the platform layer, outside the model’s control. Every agent action and policy decision is logged, timestamped, and traceable to a specific regulatory control.



– For the CFO, AI investment compounds. Arch, ABL, and the runtime are shared infrastructure across every agent, so the marginal cost of the Nth agent approaches the cost of authoring its blueprint. Every model upgrade improves every agent already running.

Microsoft Azure: Initial launch partner

The Kore.ai Agent Platform launches initially on Microsoft Azure and is built natively on the Microsoft Azure stack across compute, identity, AI, and security. For Global 2000 enterprises already standardised on the Microsoft stack, the platform integrates with Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft Agent 365, Entra ID, and the Microsoft Graph API, and powers a native Microsoft Teams channel through the Azure Bot Framework. Kore.ai is also a launch partner for Agent 365.

“Enterprises are moving agentic AI from experimentation to operations, and that shift requires a foundation built for production. The Kore.ai Agent Platform integrates with Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent 365, giving customers a governed environment to build, deploy, and operate AI agents with the identity, security, and observability that Microsoft customers expect,” said Stephen Boyle, CVP, Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft.

“We’ve had early visibility into the Kore.ai Agent Platform, and the architectural rigor stands out. Compiled blueprints, governance in a separate deterministic layer, and one language for every agent are the design choices enterprise AI has been missing,” said Keyur Parikh, Head of Workplace Technology Strategies and Services, Vanguard



“The question every enterprise is asking is how to move AI from pilot to production without creating compliance exposure. What stood out about Kore is that governance is architectural, not an afterthought. That is what it takes to get AI approved for the work that actually matters,” said Arunkumar Ramakrishnan, Director of Enterprise Technology, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Built for the global 2000

The platform meets enterprise security, compliance, and deployment requirements from day one: SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI DSS certified; FedRAMP Moderate Authorised; HIPAA-aligned; HiTrust and GDPR compliant. Real-time PII tokenisation, tenant isolation, and immutable audit trails apply to every agent action. Customers deploy in public cloud, sovereign regions, private cloud, or on-premises, with data residency by region. The platform supports 40+ voice and digital channels and 300+ integrations across Microsoft A365, Salesforce, HubSpot, Jira, GitHub, and core banking, healthcare, retail, and telecom systems.

For more than a decade, Kore.ai has been one of the world’s leading providers and pioneers of AI-native enterprise software, enabling 500+ Global 2000 organisations to run mission-critical business workflows, including some of the largest names in banking, healthcare, insurance, retail, and global service operations.