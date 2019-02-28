MSME Ministry organises tech support and outreach programme

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is organising a programme on Technology Support and Outreach (TECH-SOP) today in New Delhi. The objective of the programme is to educate MSMEs and enhance their awareness about latest technological innovation available and sensitise them on the role of technology in creating competitiveness and opportunities.

“Various research and development institutions in the country have developed technologies which are relevant for MSMEs for sustainable growth and can be made available in a cost effective manner. TECH – SOP is an initiative of the MSME Ministry to bridge the gap between research and development institutions and MSMEs so that they can use latest technologies and become a part of global value chain,” stated an official release.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, (ICAR), Institute for Design of Electrical Measuring Instruments (IDEMI, Mumbai) and IIT, Delhi will participate in the TECH-SOP and guest speakers will address MSME on the issues of technology transfer and innovations.

A “India Green Tech Open Challenge” will also be launched to encourage MSMEs to adopt sustainable and green technologies so that they remain competitive in the long run.

