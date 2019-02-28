Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

MSME Ministry organises tech support and outreach programme

eGov WatchNews
By Express Computer
13

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is organising a programme on Technology Support and Outreach (TECH-SOP) today in New Delhi. The objective of the programme is to educate MSMEs and enhance their awareness about latest technological innovation available and sensitise them on the role of technology in creating competitiveness and opportunities.

“Various research and development institutions in the country have developed technologies which are relevant for MSMEs for sustainable growth and can be made available in a cost effective manner. TECH – SOP is an initiative of the MSME Ministry to bridge the gap between research and development institutions and MSMEs so that they can use latest technologies and become a part of global value chain,” stated an official release.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, (ICAR), Institute for Design of Electrical Measuring Instruments (IDEMI, Mumbai) and IIT, Delhi will participate in the TECH-SOP and guest speakers will address MSME on the issues of technology transfer and innovations.

A “India Green Tech Open Challenge” will also be launched to encourage MSMEs to adopt sustainable and green technologies so that they remain competitive in the long run.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close