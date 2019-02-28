Atal Innovation Mission partners with Adobe to enhance digital literacy

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Adobe have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to collectively drive the charter of developing creative skills and spreading digital literacy across all Atal Tinkering Labs in India. The SoI was signed in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, by Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission; Bryan Lamkin, EVP and GM, Digital Media, Adobe and Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, Adobe South Asia.

Adobe shall be adopting 100 schools under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) initiative. Further, Adobe shall be implementing its Digital Disha Program in ATLs , under which free licenses of Adobe Spark premium shall be offered to ATLs. Launched in 2018, the Adobe Digital Disha Programme is aimed at driving synergies in creative thinking and technology-based learning. Under this collaboration with AIM, children and teachers across these schools and communities shall benefit from creative learning resources, thereby empowering them with new age skills to thrive in the current digital era and preparing them for long term success.

“By inducting creative tools and skills as part of the ATL content, the collaboration is oriented towards fostering essential digital skill sets across school children in India, to help kindle the spirit of creativity among young minds of a New India,” stated an official release.

AIM is the government’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. As a part of AIM, ATLs are being established in more than 5,000 schools in India where students of class 6th to class 12th acquire problem solving and innovation skills, developing innovative solutions leveraging Tinkering technologies like 3D printers, robotics, miniaturised electronics, IoT and programming, DIY kits with support from teachers.

“The Atal Tinkering Lab is based on the philosophy to identify and nurture innovation in young students across the country. Towards this endeavour, AIM has collaborated with various partners from industry and academia. Such collaborations have resulted in qualitative enhancement of future skills and digital capabilities of the ATL ecosystem,” the release added.

