Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

NIC hosts conclave on NextGen Governance

eGov Watch
By Express Computer
12

National Informatics Centre (NIC) hosted a two-day Technology Conclave on 22nd and 23rd January 2019. The conclave was inaugurated by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.Speaking on the occasion, Sawhney said data can be owned, protected and shared by using open APIs in a regulated ecosystem. He also said that as the first TechConclave moves from infancy, we must commit ourselves to a journey where more and more Indian Technology comes in ,which is worthy of being here. He said  the country is passing through a decade  of  digital transformation and technology is  well set to realise  dream of new India. He said National Informatics Centre was playing a significant role in  this.

Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, said that the National Informatics Centre has been instrumental in steering application of ICT at various levels in the Government. This leverages Digital India, a flagship program of the Government to transform India into a digital nation. Besides setting up National ICT Infrastructure for the Government, NIC has also designed and developed solutions/platforms for various sectors of the Government at the Centre andState. This facilitates wider transparency, data driven planning and management and enhancement in the quality of Services.

The speakers in the conclave were technology experts from the IT industry and covered topics related to adoption of emerging technologies and their applications. The theme of the conclave was “Technologies for NextGen Governance”.The technologies covered included Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, DevOps / Agile Methodologies, Cloud Native Scalable Applications, Micro-services, Software Defined Infrastructure and Cyber Security.

Dr Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent System, was the keynote speaker on day 1 of the conclave. He stated that we are moving from the “Internet of People” to the “Internet of things” and this will open up vast opportunities and also challenges. He stressed on the need for the right kind of alliances in order to be able to implement Block Chain technology.

Lalitesh Katragadda, creator of Google’s Map-maker spoke about how the use of technology is the only way to solve the scale of problem that India faces. The conventional ways used by developed countries will require resources –human, financial and administrative – that are impossible to command quickly for a developing country like India. The use of digital technologies can cut the requirement of resources by a factor of 100, making it possible to make a positive impact on intractable problems, like healthcare and education for all in a reasonable period of time. He lauded the role of NIC in creating solutions for Governance in India, and urged it to adopt the ‘platform’ mindset by creating open APIs and thereby tapping into the creativity and enterprise of Indians, who are by nature entrepreneurs.

Other speakers spoke on a wide range of topics from smart cities to democratizing Artificial Intelligence and keeping the nation secure, a big challenge in the age of digital governance.

This conclave was organized by a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of NIC, to help the senior Government officers keep abreast of technological advancements and emerging technologies in view of the rapid advancements in ICT. The TAG has been constituted by NIC to help Project teams in the development of Enterprise solutions and standardization of solutions. This group has been helping the teams across the country to develop quality applications which are scalable& secure.

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close