Rajasthan Police want formation of cyber crime cell

The Rajasthan Police plans to hire cyber experts to tackle cyber crimes and criminals, and have asked the state government to form an agency that’s well-equipped to handle these new-age criminals.

“Special recruitment has become need of the hour to tackle such crimes. We have asked the government to hire trained hands, but there is no reply as of now,” a senior police official has said .

Cyber crimes, like credit and debit card frauds, net banking hacking and illegal online fund transfers, are keeping the officials on their toes and posing a serious challenge to them.

Online shopping is one such platform where these criminals are duping innocent customers. “At times, we take help of Facebook and Google as these are the channels through which crimes take place,” the officer said.

One major challenge was that criminals often operate from different places, many times far off from the place of crime, and hence nabbing those ciminals becomes difficult, he said.

