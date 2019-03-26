Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

RBI governor to meet heads of payments banks; sandbox guidelines in two months

eGov WatchBFSI
By PTI
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
9

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said he will be meeting heads of payments banks later this week to understand their issues and concerns. As many as seven payments banks have commenced their operations.

He also said that guidelines on regulatory sandbox will be issued in the next two months to promote FinTech in the country.

A sandbox approach means experimenting and learning before finally adopting a technology or system. This approach helps in containing the impact of failures.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link