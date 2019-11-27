UIDAI launches new mAadhaar app for Android and iOS devices

To make the mAadhaar application more secure, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched its new version, both for Android and iOS devices. According to the UIDAI, users should delete the previous version and install the new version immediately. Also, third-party applications are not supported by the UIDAI.

Users can download Aadhaar card, offline eKYC, show or scan QR code, order a reprint, update address, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID, request for Address Validation Letter and also check the status of various online requests.

The multilingual app supports 13 languages, including English and 12 Indian languages — Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Assamese. Through the mAadhaar app, the resident can also lock or unlock their Aadhaar or biometric authentication.

To avail personalised Aadhaar services, a user needs to register the Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar app. But a resident with or without Aadhaar can install the app in his/her smartphone.

