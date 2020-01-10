Uttarakhand govt holds first e-cabinet meeting

In a step towards e-governance, the Uttarakhand government held its first e-cabinet meeting, clearing six proposals, including a hike in the grant for the Mansarovar pilgrimage for people from the state. Launched by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the e-cabinet system aims at cutting down the use ofpaper,encourage time-bound action on decisions taken by the government.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said the state’s first e-cabinet cleared six proposals. They included doubling the grant for the Mansarovar pilgrimage for people from the state from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, he said.

It was also decided to authorise college principals to appoint guest faculty against vacant posts for 11 months.

