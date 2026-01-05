Express Computer

A Tech Leader’s Vision 2030: Preparing for the Future of Finance & Emerging Technologies

Exclusive Video Interview with Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited

By nivedan prakash
Over the last decade, the financial services industry has transformed more rapidly than at any point in its history. But what lies ahead is even more profound.

In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Ramesh Narayanswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, outlines the future of finance, his vision for a financial organisation by 2030, how will technologies like AI, data, cloud, and cyber security reshape the way financial institutions operate, and what skills, mindsets, and architectures will the sector need to thrive in an age of unpredictable change.

Watch the full insightful interview:

A tech enthusiast, Nivedan Prakash has been covering the IT industry for the last 12 years with a core focus on enterprise as well as channel domain. He is also the brand custodian of CRN, the leading IT channel publication in the country. He can be reached at [email protected]

