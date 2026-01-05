A Tech Leader’s Vision 2030: Preparing for the Future of Finance & Emerging Technologies

Over the last decade, the financial services industry has transformed more rapidly than at any point in its history. But what lies ahead is even more profound.

In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Ramesh Narayanswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, outlines the future of finance, his vision for a financial organisation by 2030, how will technologies like AI, data, cloud, and cyber security reshape the way financial institutions operate, and what skills, mindsets, and architectures will the sector need to thrive in an age of unpredictable change.

Watch the full insightful interview: