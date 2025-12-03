AI, data discipline and change management will define 2026: Vinay Kumar, CIO, MMG Group

As enterprises across industries brace for a new wave of digital disruption, Vinay Kumar, CIO of MMG Group (McDonald’s India – N&E, Coca-Cola FBO, Oil & Gas), believes that the year 2026 will be shaped by three powerful forces: the rise of AI driven innovation, a sharper focus on disciplined data governance, and the enduring challenge of effective change management. With the organisation exploring AI for demand forecasting, hyper personalisation and voice based automation across its QSR and beverages businesses, Kumar sees immense potential in intelligent systems that can enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Yet he remains equally clear that technology alone cannot drive transformation. In an era marked by stringent data protection mandates and evolving expectations from consumers, he stresses the need for responsible data handling, clear access hierarchies and robust internal controls. At the same time, he points out that the human side of digital transformation—helping teams adapt, shifting ingrained habits and building trust in new systems—will play a decisive role. For Kumar, the road to 2026 is not just about adopting advanced technologies but about bringing together innovation, governance and people readiness in a way that truly moves the organisation forward.

Which emerging technologies are you prioritising for 2026?

Before I answer that, a quick background: MMG Group operates across F&B, QSR, beverages as a major Coca-Cola bottler, and other verticals. Looking at the 2026 landscape, our focus is on deploying AI projects that support demand forecasting, hyper-personalisation for customers, and improved offer recommendations.

In the beverages business, we are also exploring voice-based agentic solutions. Instead of a pre-sales representative visiting stores physically, an AI agent could call retailers in their native languages. These are some of our top priorities for 2026.

How are you balancing AI adoption with governance, compliance, and ethics?

To be honest, we are still in the conceptual phase of AI. One challenge is that AI ROI is not fully proven, making it difficult to justify investments to the CFO, especially when we’re selling tangible products like burgers and beverages.

However, as a responsible brand, we are very cautious with data. With DPDP coming in, we involve our legal team early, are formalising data access flows, and ensuring any stored information is handled responsibly. As the technology matures, so will our governance frameworks.

What is the biggest barrier in modernising legacy infrastructure?

The biggest barriers in modernising legacy infrastructure come down to two major challenges. The first is change management, because IT teams are extremely comfortable with legacy systems that have become part of their muscle memory. The second challenge is the uncertainty that comes with new systems; for example, when we moved from a legacy ERP to Microsoft Dynamics in our beverages business, people began benchmarking instantly, and not always fairly. I often explain it with a simple analogy: shifting from a Maruti to a BMW requires wearing a seatbelt before the car moves, new systems introduce more structured discipline. To overcome these barriers, it’s essential to define the scope of implementation clearly and build user trust, and equally important that the implementation partner understands the business as deeply as we do; otherwise, the project simply won’t move in the right direction.

What data security measures do you follow?

We deal with two categories of data, business data and occasional PI data. Business data is stored securely in our network, with access strictly workflow-based. Tools like Cognos or Power BI help classify and restrict access.

We avoid PI data as far as possible, but if required, we ensure it never leaves our environment. We also maintain secure data centres and have a dedicated security team. As DPDP evolves, we are evaluating new tools to further strengthen our posture.

DPDP Act has now come into effect. What is your view?

We always knew DPDP was coming. For tech leaders, it brings both opportunity and responsibility. The challenge is convincing management about its impact, they’re still evaluating the seriousness of compliance. I regularly present papers, attend sessions with legal experts like Pavan Duggal, and keep the organisation aligned. It’s a learning journey for all of us.

What metrics do you use to measure digital transformation success and ROI?

For me, digital transformation starts with identifying the business processes that can be automated and then selecting the right tools and partners to enable that change. My approach is straightforward, I bring in technology only if it contributes meaningfully to the business. We measure ROI from two perspectives: the tangible side, which includes saving money, reducing hours, and generating revenue; and the intangible side, which focuses on improving processes, enhancing hygiene and consistency, and ensuring operations become process-driven rather than people-driven. These combined metrics ultimately guide every technology decision we make.

What is your key takeaway from the CIO Association- Punjab Chapter event?

I’m part of the Delhi Chapter, but I must say the Punjab Chapter, though only three years old, has done remarkably well. The energy and involvement of the team stood out. I interacted with several partners and even invited a few for further discussions. The session on communication was especially valuable, it made me reflect on my own leadership style. Overall, it was an excellent event by the Punjab Chapter.

