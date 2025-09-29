Cybersecurity skills shortage: can upskilling close the talent gap?

By Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder and CEO. edForce

In today’s hyperconnected world, cybersecurity is no longer a backroom function but a boardroom concern. The rising sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the rapid digitisation of industries, has created a critical demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. Yet, despite billions invested globally in cybersecurity infrastructure, the industry continues to face a severe shortage of talent.

According to reports, the global cybersecurity workforce gap exceeded 4 million professionals in 2023, with India alone requiring more than 500,000 skilled experts to meet current demand. This shortage is not merely a hiring challenge; it is a business risk. Organisations are increasingly vulnerable to threats not because of a lack of technology, but because they lack the people with the skills to deploy, manage, and innovate those technologies effectively.

This raises a vital question: Can upskilling close the cybersecurity talent gap?

Why the Skills Gap Exists

Several forces are driving this shortage. First, cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional education systems can adapt. Universities often focus on theoretical knowledge, while attackers innovate in real-time. The result is a mismatch between what graduates know and what organisations urgently need.

Second, the role of cybersecurity itself has expanded. It is no longer about firewalls and antivirus software. Today’s professionals must understand cloud security, AI-driven threat detection, DevSecOps practices, compliance frameworks, and risk management, a multidisciplinary skill set that is hard to build overnight.

Finally, retention is a growing problem. Skilled professionals are in such demand that attrition rates are high, leaving many companies in a cycle of perpetual recruitment.

Upskilling as the Bridge

The traditional answer to talent shortages has been to hire more people. But in cybersecurity, where demand far outstrips supply, hiring alone cannot solve the problem. Upskilling training existing employees to meet evolving requirements offers a sustainable solution.

Upskilling is not about starting from scratch. It leverages existing talent pools, such as IT administrators, network engineers, or even software developers, and equips them with cybersecurity expertise. This approach is faster, cost-effective, and deeply aligned with business needs.

For instance, a mid-level cloud engineer can be trained in cloud-native security practices within months, while a project manager can gain a valuable understanding of compliance and governance frameworks through short, targeted programs. By doing so, organisations ensure they have professionals who understand both the business context and the technical requirements of cybersecurity.

Measuring the ROI of Cybersecurity Upskilling

For enterprises, any investment in training must demonstrate a return. Fortunately, cybersecurity upskilling shows clear, measurable benefits:

Reduced Incidents: Skilled employees identify and mitigate threats faster, minimising breaches and downtime.

Skilled employees identify and mitigate threats faster, minimising breaches and downtime. Regulatory Compliance: Trained professionals ensure adherence to frameworks like GDPR, ISO 27001, and India’s upcoming Digital Data Protection Act, reducing the risk of penalties.

Trained professionals ensure adherence to frameworks like GDPR, ISO 27001, and India’s upcoming Digital Data Protection Act, reducing the risk of penalties. Employee Retention: Offering growth opportunities enhances loyalty and reduces costly turnover.

Offering growth opportunities enhances loyalty and reduces costly turnover. Business Continuity: A workforce ready to respond to threats translates into stronger resilience and customer trust.

By aligning training programs with KPIs such as reduced vulnerability scores, improved response times, or compliance audit success rates, organisations can directly link upskilling to business outcomes.

The Role of Emerging Technologies

Another factor reshaping cybersecurity upskilling is the integration of new technologies. With AI-driven threat intelligence and automation tools entering mainstream adoption, professionals must learn not only how to use these systems but also how to interpret their outputs critically.

Similarly, the rise of cloud-native applications and hybrid IT environments demands expertise in securing distributed infrastructures. Upskilling programs that integrate simulations, hands-on labs, and scenario-based learning are proving far more effective than traditional classroom-style sessions.

This is where immersive learning environments play a key role. By replicating real-world attack scenarios, professionals can practice incident response without putting critical systems at risk. These methods not only enhance skill levels but also build confidence, a critical trait when dealing with high-stakes cyber incidents.

Industry Collaboration Is Key

No single company or institution can bridge the talent gap alone. Collaboration between enterprises, training providers, and government bodies is essential. Organisations need to invest in Training Needs Analysis (TNA) to identify precise gaps, while educational partners provide targeted, up-to-date content aligned with global standards.

Moreover, initiatives like Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) models, where candidates are trained in cybersecurity before onboarding, are helping businesses scale faster without compromising on skill quality. By embedding certification programs and continuous assessments into workforce development strategies, enterprises can ensure a steady pipeline of talent prepared for current and future challenges.

The Human Element

While technology plays a central role in cybersecurity, the human factor remains the ultimate line of defense. Many high-profile breaches stem not from technical weaknesses but from human errors such as phishing clicks or misconfigured systems. Upskilling programs must therefore go beyond technical mastery to also emphasise behavioral awareness, ethical responsibility, and decision-making under pressure.

By creating a culture of continuous learning, organisations empower employees to evolve alongside the threat landscape. This cultural shift from seeing cybersecurity as “IT’s problem” to recognising it as everyone’s responsibility may be the most powerful outcome of sustained upskilling initiatives.

Looking Ahead

The cybersecurity talent gap is unlikely to vanish overnight. However, the organisations that will thrive are those that view the challenge not as a bottleneck but as an opportunity to reimagine workforce development. Upskilling is the most pragmatic path forward, enabling companies to build resilience, retain talent, and remain competitive in an era of escalating cyber risks.

As businesses in India and globally accelerate digital transformation, cybersecurity skills will define not just IT departments but the health of entire enterprises. Closing the gap through upskilling is not merely a training strategy; it is a strategic imperative for survival and growth.