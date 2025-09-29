Express computer in association with AMD hosted an exclusive event titled “Edge- to-Datacenter: AI Strategies for Growing Enterprises.

Enterprises,” bringing together industry leaders, IT decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations in AI, computing, and data center solutions. The event focused on how Enterprises can leverage AI-driven strategies to scale operations efficiently, optimise data center performance, and unlock competitive advantages across industries.

The event commenced with a power-packed presentation by Syed Mansoor Ali, Solution Architect, AMD India, on the topic “Advancing with AMD.” He highlighted that Modern computing systems are no longer simply CPU + GPU configurations. With workloads increasing in complexity, Neural Processing Units (NPUs) have become essential to offload AI computations, improve responsiveness, and prevent bottlenecks in data-intensive workloads. Mansoor Ali emphasised that AMD’s latest innovations, including AMD EPYC™ CPUs, AMD Instinct™ GPUs, and AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, are

enabling organisations to achieve faster performance, secure workloads, and reduce

operational costs.

Elaborating on AMD’s cutting-edge solutions, including EPYC server CPUs, Instinct GPUs, and Ryzen AI processors, which collectively enable enterprises to achieve higher performance, optimised energy usage, and faster execution of AI workloads. Mansoor explained how AMD solutions are designed not just for raw performance, but also to enhance operational efficiency, workload consolidation, and secure computing, thereby delivering a tangible impact on the total cost of ownership for organisations.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve grown from 32 cores to 192 cores in our server processors, improving performance per watt and efficiency more than tenfold—this is what modern computing demands,” he stated, highlighting the rapid technological advancement of AMD. He elaborated that this increase in cores and performance has allowed data centers and enterprises to run larger workloads on fewer servers, significantly reducing CAPEX, OPEX, and energy consumption while improving performance.

Following the presentation, the panel discussion, “AI at Scale: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Wave of Innovation,” took center stage. Panelists included Pradeep Junaid, Head – IT Infrastructure, Saud Bahwan Group, Paraag G. Doshi, Head

Application and Innovation, Sterlite; Kavach Chandra, CTO, FreeStand, and Amit Pradhan,

VP IT and CIO, Dixon Technologies.

The panel discussion made it clear that building AI infrastructure isn’t just about adopting new technology; it’s about ensuring that technology truly supports business goals. The panelists emphasised the importance of having clean, reliable data, scalable computing power, and strong connectivity as the backbone of any AI strategy. They also pointed out the challenges organisations face with legacy systems and technical debt, and how thoughtful modernisation through microservices, APIs, and careful planning can make a big difference in the long run. Through real-world examples, the panel showed how AI can improve operations, streamline processes, and deliver measurable returns. Across enterprises, the consensus was clear: successful AI adoption requires a blend of forward-looking infrastructure, continuous experimentation, and a strong focus on quantifiable business impact, ensuring that technology truly drives transformation and growth.

The panel discussion was followed by an engaging Q&A session, where delegates had the opportunity to clarify their queries on technical aspects such as cores, memory, and NPU utilisation, and overall processor capabilities. The sessions effectively highlighted AMD’s journey of innovation, its competitive edge, and offered practical guidance for enterprises looking to harness AI, modernise their data centers, and adopt next-generation computing technologies.

Overall, the event provided participants with valuable insights into AMD’s roadmap, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in CPU, GPU, and AI-enabled solutions. It also demonstrated the tangible benefits that AMD can bring to both enterprise and client computing environments, helping organisations scale efficiently while driving real business impact.