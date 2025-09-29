AMD & Express Computer Spotlight AI in Healthcare and IT — Hyderabad Edition

Express Computer, in collaboration with AMD, recently hosted an insightful event that brought

together with technology leaders, CIOs, and IT decision-makers to discuss how artificial intelligence

(AI), Sustainability and advanced computing infrastructure are shaping the future of healthcare

and enterprise IT.

The session began with a presentation by Shilpesh Shah, Senior Solution Architect, AMD India.

highlighting AMD’s journey in driving sustainability through innovation. The speaker explained how AMD has continuously improved processor efficiency across generations. For example, the latest 5th generation processors now deliver up to 4x performance per watt compared to the first generation, meaning organisations can achieve the same performance with significantly lower energy consumption. This directly translates into reduced carbon footprint and supports enterprises in meeting their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

Following the presentation, a lively panel discussion was held, moderated by Express

Computer, with distinguished panelists including: Nanda Kishore, CIO, Continental Hospitals;

Ashish Shekhar, Head IT, Re Sustainability; Deepshika Patro, Executive Director IT, Providence India. AI for tangible outcomes in healthcare. Nand Kishore emphasised that in healthcare, every AI implementation must directly link to patient care, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiency. He shared how the automation of manual processes, such as interpreting doctors’ advice or patient records, has cut down human resource requirements and improved turnaround times.

Ashish Shekhar added that AI adoption should always be tied to measurable impact. He cautioned that without a clear return on investment (ROI), AI can become an expensive experiment. “If the cost of AI outweighs the efficiencies it brings, then it doesn’t serve its purpose,” he noted, stressing the importance of data quality, algorithm relevance, and cost-benefit analysis.

Moving beyond pilots to enterprise-scale adoption

Deepshika Patro shared examples from the US healthcare industry, where AI is already being used extensively for predictive analytics, digital twinning, and personalised patient care.

She emphasised that proof-of-concepts are no longer enough—AI solutions are being deployed

at scale to improve diagnostics, optimise supply chains, and enhance vaccination strategies.

ROI and efficiency gains.

The panelists agreed that ROI in healthcare IT is often realised by reducing manpower dependency, improving operational efficiency, and cutting costs in supply chain and resource

management. AI-based tools, for example, can track medical inventory automatically, freeing up

nurses from administrative tasks.

Infrastructure, cloud, and data management

The discussion then shifted to the critical infrastructure needed for AI adoption. The panelists

pointed out that healthcare organisations struggle with legacy systems that often do not

integrate seamlessly with modern AI platforms. Sensitive patient data further complicates

decisions around public cloud versus private or hybrid cloud.

While on-premises systems provide better control, public cloud platforms offer scalability and

cost benefits. Most panelists recommended a hybrid cloud strategy, balancing compliance,

security, and performance.

Security and compliance

With the introduction of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, security has

become a central focus. Hospitals are introducing stricter login controls, encrypted data

transfers, and AI-driven consent management.

Patro highlighted how graph-based AI tools can help map vulnerabilities across IT systems,

enabling faster response to potential threats.



Overcoming adoption challenges

Resistance to change among doctors and medical staff remains a key challenge. The panelists

stressed that top-down leadership support, coupled with user engagement and training, is

essential for smoother adoption. Another challenge lies in continuous algorithm updates—since

healthcare data evolves constantly, AI models require continuous training and monitoring to stay

effective.

Audience interaction

During the Q&A & session, participants raised concerns about workforce layoffs due to AI. The

panelists reassured that AI should be viewed as an enabler rather than a replacement, helping

employees focus on higher-value tasks. They also stressed the importance of employee training

and re-skilling to make teams AI-ready.

Another important point raised was infrastructure affordability for small and medium businesses

(SMBs). Here, the panel members agreed that cloud solutions, startups’ innovations, and

partnerships can make AI adoption cost-effective even for resource-constrained organisations.

Knowledge quiz and closing

The event concluded with an engaging quiz session around AMD technologies, where

Participants enthusiastically answered questions about processor generations, GPU brands,

and licensing optimisations.

This interactive segment added energy and ensured the audience left with both insights and

excitement.

Conclusion

The event successfully underlined how AI, powered by efficient processors and sustainable

infrastructure, is transforming healthcare and enterprise IT. Discussions highlighted the

importance of ROI-driven adoption, data security, hybrid cloud strategies, and continuous

innovation.

Express Computer, along with AMD, created a valuable platform for CIOs, IT heads, and

industry leaders to exchange ideas and learn practical strategies to overcome challenges in AI

adoption. The insights shared reaffirm that AI, when implemented with clarity and responsibility,

can be a game-changer for healthcare and beyond.