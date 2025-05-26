Engineering the Future: How soft skills and AI literacy are redefining tech talent in India

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global workforce, India’s engineering talent stands at a pivotal crossroads. LinkedIn’s latest Skills on the Rise 2025 report reveals a startling yet hopeful truth: the most in-demand engineering skills are no longer just technical. In a surprising shift, three of the top five fastest-growing skills in India—creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking—are all human skills.

“This trend marks a fundamental change in how engineering roles are evolving,” says Malai Lakshmanan, Head of India Engineering at LinkedIn. “Gone are the days where technical proficiency alone was enough. Today, engineers must blend deep technical expertise with strong soft skills to succeed in an AI-driven economy,” he reminds.

AI literacy moves beyond tech

The rise of AI literacy and familiarity with large language models (LLMs) is a dominant theme in the report. These aren’t just skills for coders anymore. From personalised learning experiences in education to data-informed decision-making in marketing, AI is now a cross-functional force. As Lakshmanan points out, “AI literacy is becoming a foundational capability—much like computer literacy once was.”

Professionals in education, HR, and business development are now expected to understand AI well enough to apply it effectively, interpret insights, and collaborate with technical teams. “It’s not just about using a tool. It’s about asking the right questions and evaluating AI outcomes in real-world scenarios,” avers Lakshmanan.

Engineering roles are humanising

The notion that soft skills are merely “nice-to-haves” is quickly becoming outdated. For engineers, especially, these human-centric abilities are critical enablers. Lakshmanan emphasises that engineers must learn to “run alongside business counterparts” instead of running ahead alone. “Use your hard skills in this exciting new tech along with the more human skills of creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking. I promise you will go farther than you would have alone,” he asserts.

Strategic thinking helps engineers architect scalable systems. Creativity enables innovative, user-centric solutions. Communication ensures cross-functional collaboration and helps translate technical insight into business impact. As engineers progress into leadership roles, people management and mentorship become essential.

“When engineers focus as much on building these soft skills as they do their tech stack, they don’t just complete tasks—they drive outcomes,” says Lakshmanan.

Bridging the skills mismatch

LinkedIn’s report also reveals a significant challenge: 69% of recruiters in India report a skill mismatch among candidates. In response, the platform is not only identifying the top 15 in-demand skills but also helping professionals upskill.

“LinkedIn provides free LinkedIn Learning courses that help bridge this gap. Users can develop both technical and soft skills at their own pace. Those who list five or more skills on their profiles tend to receive more views and interest from recruiters,” Lakshmanan explains.

Recognising that soft skills are often underserved, LinkedIn has also introduced AI-powered coaching within LinkedIn Learning. This hands-on guidance helps users practice real-world scenarios, such as giving feedback or navigating workplace discussions, enabling them to become better communicators and collaborators.

AI skills go mainstream

In sectors like education and marketing, where AI was once peripheral, it is now central. Lakshmanan notes that 95% of C-Suite leaders in India prioritise AI skills over traditional experience. LLMs and AI literacy are fast becoming must-haves, not only for tech teams but also for those in strategic and creative roles.

“Tech fluency is no longer optional,” he says, adding that professionals across the board are expected to understand and work with AI—even if they aren’t writing the code behind it.

Future-proofing in a changing landscape

With 64% of job skills expected to change by 2030, future-proofing one’s career requires continuous learning, curiosity, and resilience. Lakshmanan urges tech professionals to adopt a balanced approach: “Prioritise AI literacy and prompt engineering, yes—but also maintain core technical skills like software design and code review. These are the building blocks of scalable AI systems.”

Equally critical is the development of soft skills, which set apart a good engineer from a great one. Leadership, mentoring, and effective communication will be the differentiators in a hyper-connected, AI-augmented world.

“To be underskilled at this moment in time is a blessing—there’s never been a better time to learn and stay relevant,” Lakshmanan says, and concludes with an advice, “Start by identifying your strengths and closing gaps through coaching, mentoring, or structured resources. Stay curious, experiment, and never stop learning.”