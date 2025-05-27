Our Focus is on Enhancing Data Ecosystems, Integrating Advanced Analytics, and Fully Utilising AI for the FMCG Sector: Sanjay J. Joshi, GM-Head -IT & Digital Transformation, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

In this interview, Sanjay J. Joshi, GM-Head -IT & Digital Transformation, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, highlights how Parle, a respected family brand, is undergoing a digital transformation, moving away from traditional methods towards a more integrated, data-driven approach. Sanjay explains how they are leveraging data, analytics, and AI to stay competitive in the fast-paced FMCG sector. Looking ahead, he outlines Parle’s strategy to strengthen its supply chain and maximise digital opportunities.

Parle has been a household name in India for decades now. So, how is technology playing a transformative role in modernising operations while staying true to the brand’s legacy?

Over the past four to four and a half years, we’ve embarked on a comprehensive digital transformation journey at Parle. This initiative goes far beyond just implementing new software technologies, it encompasses a complete overhaul of our technology landscape, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the strategic use of data and analytics.

Recognizing the growing importance of data, we established a dedicated data and analytics vertical a couple of years ago. Since then, we’ve successfully executed major transformation projects across all these domains. Our core objective has been to shift from traditional methods to a fully digital way of working, while still honouring the legacy and values that Parle has built over decades. This philosophy has guided every step of our transformation journey.

As the Head of IT, what are some of the key digital initiatives that you have led at Parle to enhance especially supply chain agility and production efficiency?

To enhance supply chain agility and production efficiency, we initiated a comprehensive transformation around four to five years ago. This wasn’t just a technology upgrade, it was a complete rethinking of our supply chain model.

A major part of this initiative involved leveraging SAP solutions. We implemented SAP APO modules such as Demand Planning (DP), Supply Network Planning (SNP), and Production Planning and Detailed Scheduling (PPDS), which together form the backbone of our supply chain and production planning systems. These tools have significantly improved our ability to forecast, plan, and respond to market demands more efficiently.

More recently, we’ve begun rolling out Continuous Replenishment System (CRS) for our wholesale partners. While our initial focus was on primary sales, we are now extending our efforts to secondary sales, aiming to improve our reach to retailers and ultimately to end consumers.

In parallel, we also launched a digital transformation of our HR function in 2021. We implemented UKG Work Force Dimensions for our employees as well as for Contractual Workforce. We also adopted the full SAP SuccessFactors suite, implementing modules such as Employee Central, Performance Management, Goal Management, Succession Planning, and Compensation. This transformation is being carried out in phases and is still ongoing, with the goal of building a more agile and future-ready workforce.

For a legacy organisation, it must have taken time to do that?

Absolutely, it has been a gradual and carefully managed journey. For a legacy organization like Parle, digital transformation isn’t just about adopting new technologies; it’s fundamentally a change management process that impacts the entire organisation.

Transitioning from traditional methods to digital workflows required thoughtful planning and execution.

Since last few years, we have implemented multiple solutions and technologies in all the areas. Software technologies and solutions like RPA, Visitor Management System, Digital Signature etc. One of the significant milestones in this journey was the creation of our own data lakehouse using Databricks, which we implemented two years ago. The objective was by using this platform we will empower our sales teams with advanced analytics and visualization capabilities—not just for creating visually appealing dashboards, but by generating actionable insights that support strategic decision-making.

In line with what you said, you spoke about advanced analytics and data analytics. How are you using these technologies like AI and IoT to drive transformations in operations?

At this stage, we haven’t yet implemented IoT, primarily because most of our manufacturing is handled by contract manufacturers, and our in-house production facilities are limited. However, IoT is certainly on our roadmap for the coming years.

Currently, our focus is more on the sales side, particularly on enhancing secondary sales. While our primary sales processes—such as order entry and wholesaler onboarding—are well-established and supported by existing systems, we’re now working to strengthen our secondary sales capabilities. This led to the development of our Continuous Replenishment System (CRS) for wholesalers.

In terms of advanced analytics, we have gone beyond just analysing historical data. We’re integrating both internal and external data sources to build machine learning models that help us to predict and further improve sales performance across different territories. This data-driven approach is enabling us to make more informed and proactive business decisions.

Cybersecurity and data integrity have also become increasingly important, especially in the FMCG space. How are you approaching these challenges in your digital journey?

Cybersecurity is a top priority for us, especially as we continue to expand our digital footprint. We’ve adopted a multi-layered approach that combines both technology and process to ensure a secure enterprise environment.

To begin with, we’ve implemented Network Access Control (NAC) and SD-WAN solutions. While NAC helps us manage and secure device access to our network, SD-WAN has enabled us to optimize bandwidth usage without compromising on security.

For endpoint protection, we implemented DHCP Framework, we rely on Kaspersky’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution. Additionally, we’ve deployed a guest Wi-Fi solution that ensures secure and segregated access for visitors.

We also use cloud-based proxy systems to filter out unauthorized websites, adding another layer of protection against external threats. To protect end user data, we implemented End user back solution along with server backup solution.

Looking ahead, we are actively working on implementing DNS security, data leakage prevention (DLP), data classification systems and DPDP compliance ready over the next couple of years to further strengthen our data governance and protection framework. Also, planning to further enhance mail security.

You mentioned your use of SAP solutions. Can you tell us how the partnership with SAP has influenced your digital journey?

Our partnership with SAP has been instrumental in driving Parle’s digital transformation journey. We began with the implementation of SAP ECC as our core ERP system with PI/PO for Integration, BI/BW for reporting. We also implemented SAP OpenText solutions like Vendor Invoice Management VIM and extended content management xECM.

Followed by SAP SRM which recently migrated to SAP Ariba to streamline and modernize our procurement processes, the full suite of SAP solutions for supply chain management.

In the HR domain, we’ve adopted SAP SuccessFactors, and for travel and expense management, we use SAP Concur. These tools have significantly enhanced operational efficiency across departments.

A major enabler in our transformation has been SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP), we have not only effectively use this platform as development platform to develop multiple use cases (including mobile Applications) but is playing a central role in our transition from ECC to S/4HANA.

As part of our current S/4 Transformation project, we’re implementing SAP Integration Suite and SAP DataSphere & SAC to ensure seamless data flow and robust analytics capabilities across the organization.

We are implementing SAP SAC Planning, SAP Group reporting, OpenText Data Archival solution, Tricentis Test Automation Solution and Workzone Advance for seamless, Unified experience for the users.

Additionally, we are in the process of implementing SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) to manage engineering items more effectively. Overall, SAP’s ecosystem has been a game-changer for us, especially over the last two years, providing the technological foundation for a more agile and data-driven enterprise.

How are you dealing with the challenge of changing the mindset of employees during this transformation? How are you training them or preparing them for this digital journey?

Changing employee mindsets during a digital transformation is a gradual process, and the foundation lies in awareness. It’s essential for employees to recognize the gaps in current systems and understand what needs to be built to move forward. Also, need to showcase the improvements and benefits.

We emphasise on awareness and training throughout the transformation journey. Whenever a new platform or application is introduced, we ensure there is ongoing communication to keep everyone informed and engaged.

A key strategy we follow is the “train-the-trainer” model, where we identify key users from major departments. These individuals are trained extensively so they can, in turn, guide their teams. This approach not only accelerates adoption but also builds internal champions for change.

Crucially, we have strong support from top management, which significantly eases the implementation of new technologies. Our focus is not just on showcasing features, but on clearly demonstrating the practical benefits of these technologies in employees’ day-to-day work. This helps build trust and encourages a smoother transition.

So, are you also hiring new talent in this process?

Yes, absolutely. As part of our digital transformation, we are actively investing in new talent and building internal capabilities. One of our key initiatives is the development of an internal SAP Centre of Excellence (CoE). This team includes senior architects and advisor specialized in SAP BTP, as well as leaders in data analytics, application development, and infrastructure.

In addition, we are establishing a new vertical focused on sales-related digital transformation, which is a strategic area of growth for us.

While we continue to collaborate with external partners for specialized expertise, our goal is to ensure that our internal teams are well-equipped to complement and collaborate seamlessly with these partners. This balanced approach helps us maintain agility, retain knowledge internally, and ensure smooth execution of our digital initiatives.

SAP is also embedding AI into their existing solutions and coming up with new solutions. What is your approach toward AI, especially in an FMCG context, where many companies are now embedding generative AI into their platforms?

We’ve taken a measured and thoughtful approach to adopting AI. To be candid, AI requires substantial investment, and it’s important to first identify meaningful use cases before diving in.

A few months ago, we conducted a dedicated workshop with SAP to explore potential AI applications across our business. As a result, we categorized the identified use cases into short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals, allowing us to prioritize and plan our AI journey strategically.

We’ve pinpointed specific opportunities within business functions, particularly in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur and SAP SAC as low-hanging fruit where AI can deliver immediate value. These areas are now the starting point for our AI implementation.

This initiative is being integrated into our broader S/4HANA transformation journey, and while we’re progressing gradually, the foundational work has been laid to scale AI adoption in a structured and impactful way.

Looking ahead, what are your key technology priorities and focus areas for Parle, especially in the next 2-3 years?

Looking ahead, our technology strategy for the next two to three years will focus on four to five core areas: Improving our Software landscape with adoption latest and relevant Technologies with Automation and Digital Transformation as core, further strengthening our Infrastructure and security landscape, enhancing data ecosystem, advancing analytics capabilities, and fully leveraging AI.

We’ve already established a strong foundation with our data Lakehouse and business intelligence tools. Now the goal is to expand this ecosystem by integrating more sophisticated analytics and predictive modelling. This will enable deeper insights and more proactive decision-making across the organization.

A continued area of emphasis will be Supply chain optimization, particularly in secondary sales, where we see significant potential for growth and efficiency improvements.

AI, especially generative & agentic AI, will play a pivotal role in automating processes and enhancing decision-making across functions. We’re also planning to explore IoT, particularly to connect and digitize end to end Supply Chain operations, which will further strengthen our operational visibility and control.

The FMCG sector offers immense opportunities to harness the power of data and AI, and we are committed to fully capitalizing on these technologies to drive innovation and growth in the years ahead.