Here’s how Marico is shaping the future of FMCG growth with Data, AI, and Digital Innovation

The FMCG sector is undergoing a rapid transformation, powered by data, AI, and digital innovation to keep pace with evolving consumer behaviors and expectations, highlighted Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico, during his session at Tech Senate Jaipur.

In a sector characterized by immense product diversity — from personal care to home care and now even pet care — Nagathan noted that continuous innovation is non-negotiable for sustained relevance. “No product is immune to disruption anymore; even the notion of a ‘blockbuster’ is getting redefined with the rise of hyper-convenient services like 10-minute delivery,” he remarked.

The session focused on how emerging trends such as Q-commerce, private labels, and sustainability concerns are reshaping business strategies. Nagathan emphasized that data-driven decision-making is now foundational rather than optional. From consumer insights to operational efficiency, leveraging real-time data helps FMCG companies pivot faster in a highly competitive market.

AI’s transformative role was highlighted in areas such as product innovation, consumer personalization, and supply chain optimization. AI is not only enabling rapid testing and reducing time-to-market but also helping brands personalize customer experiences, enhancing loyalty. “AI is no longer about replacing human judgment but about augmenting it to create better outcomes, faster,” he stated.

Discussing the future outlook, Nagathan pointed towards the rise of ONDC and ULI-OCEN ecosystems as potential game-changers for small retailers, opening up new avenues for inclusive growth. Emerging technologies like IoT and Augmented Reality are also poised to enhance both supply chain transparency and customer engagement.

In closing, he urged industry peers to look beyond technology adoption in silos and focus on holistic transformation driven by AI, data, and innovation — all aligned to deliver meaningful, sustainable growth.

Key Takeaways:

1. Data and AI are foundational for driving agility, innovation, and customer experience in FMCG.

2. Disruption is constant, from rapid delivery models to consumer expectations around sustainability.

3. Future-ready organizations are embracing digital ecosystems (ONDC, OCEN), IoT, and AR for competitive advantage.

4. Sustainable growth requires embedding purpose-led innovation at every step of the value chain.