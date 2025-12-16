How AmbujaNeotia is engineering a future-ready enterprise

For diversified enterprises, digital transformation is rarely linear. It must scale across industries, adapt to varied customer expectations and deliver measurable business outcomes—while navigating regulatory complexity and rising cyber risk. At AmbujaNeotia Group, digital transformation has evolved from a modernisation initiative into a fundamental re-architecture of how the enterprise operates, competes and grows.

Over the past two years, the Group has sharply accelerated its digital roadmap, aligning technology investments with clearly defined business KPIs: resilience and future-proofing, operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, scalable growth and uncompromising compliance.

“In a post-Covid economy, customer expectations have reset permanently, supply chains have become decentralised, and GenAI is now a real source of competitive disruption,” says Kripadyuti Sarkar, CIO, AmbujaNeotia Group. “Organisations that continue to rely on legacy systems and analogue processes are increasingly vulnerable. Technology adoption is no longer optional—it determines who survives and who leads.”

Building resilience in an AI-disrupted world

AmbujaNeotia’s digital strategy is firmly anchored in future-proofing the business against rapid market, regulatory and technology shifts. Sarkar believes GenAI has fundamentally altered competitive dynamics across sectors.

“In the last two years alone, AI adoption has reached a point where technology-native organisations are gaining market share at the expense of slower adopters,” he explains. “Digital transformation gives us the agility and resilience to respond quickly—whether to changing customer behaviours, emerging technologies or unexpected disruptions.”

This thinking has driven a decisive shift away from fragmented, siloed systems towards integrated digital platforms that enable enterprise-wide visibility, faster decision cycles and tighter governance.

Operational excellence as a growth lever

While resilience is strategic, operational efficiency delivers immediate and measurable impact. Automation across core functions has helped AmbujaNeotia eliminate repetitive tasks, minimise errors and compress turnaround times.

“Automation directly translates into improved margins,” Sarkar notes. “When you accelerate workflows and optimise resource allocation, the outcomes are faster delivery, higher quality and sustained cost optimisation.”

At the centre of this effort is a group-wide ERP transformation with SAP S/4HANA on RISE, creating a standardised and scalable digital core. This foundation is augmented by intelligent bots on SAP that automate bank statement reconciliation and posting—removing one of the most manual and error-prone processes in finance.

Data-driven decisions at every level

One of the most profound shifts has been cultural. By leveraging real-time data, integrated systems and advanced analytics, AmbujaNeotia has moved decision-making from intuition to insight.

“Digital platforms allow leaders and frontline teams alike to make decisions with confidence,” Sarkar says. “We now have a comprehensive view of customer behaviour, operational bottlenecks and market trends—something that was simply not possible earlier.”

This capability extends beyond structured data. An AI-enabled Document Management System has laid the foundation for an enterprise-wide unstructured data lake, allowing intelligent search and retrieval across decades of institutional knowledge.

“This is not just about storing documents,” Sarkar adds. “It is about unlocking knowledge that was previously inaccessible.”

From automation to intelligence: AI operationalised at scale

At AmbujaNeotia, artificial intelligence is no longer an innovation experiment—it is an operational layer embedded across customer engagement, finance, construction and healthcare.

“AI for us is not about isolated use cases,” Sarkar says. “It is about redesigning how work gets done—faster, more accurately and at a scale that human-only processes cannot sustain.”

In customer engagement, Einstein AI bots operate on centralised omnichannel data spanning marketing, sales and service. These are not simple response bots; they are resolution-driven AI agents. Customer queries arriving via WhatsApp, email or digital portals are resolved in real time wherever possible. When human intervention is required, the AI automatically assigns the case to the appropriate agent and triggers a predefined resolution workflow.

“The customer golden record begins at the first touchpoint,” Sarkar explains. “From there, AI-driven journey builders personalise communication and campaigns based on behavioural insights rather than static rules.”

This enables hyper-personalised yet consistent engagement across a diverse customer base—homebuyers, patients, hotel guests, students and retail visitors.

In finance, AI-based OCR extracts data from PDF bank statements, converts it into encrypted structured formats and posts it directly into SAP S/4HANA. What once took days of manual reconciliation now happens with speed, accuracy and full auditability.

“AI does not replace finance teams—it removes friction,” Sarkar notes. “Our teams can now focus on analysis, governance and business partnering.”

These capabilities are being extended into intelligent process automation, integrating AI with RPA to automate end-to-end workflows across HR, goods receipt, inventory issuance, accounting entries and cross-company transactions.

Reinventing real estate with AI-driven Digital Twins

In real estate—a sector traditionally slow to digitise—AmbujaNeotia has taken a decisive lead through AI-driven Digital Twins built on BIM and Revit.

“Our Digital Twin models deliver an almost perfect Bill of Materials,” Sarkar explains. “This significantly improves capital discipline while reducing construction planning time and eliminating clashes at the pre-construction stage.”

AI algorithms analyse design and engineering data to simulate construction scenarios, optimise material usage and minimise rework. This is complemented by paperless BIM-based workflows, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and AI-enabled drone monitoring with 3D mapping, offering near real-time visibility into site progress, safety and execution quality.

On the customer side, immersive virtual property tours and 3D experiences allow buyers to explore homes remotely and track construction milestones digitally.

“These capabilities enhance transparency and trust—critical differentiators in real estate,” Sarkar says.

AI in healthcare and experience-led businesses

In healthcare, AmbujaNeotia has implemented Miracle HIS, an AI-enabled healthcare information system with intelligent EMR capabilities. AI helps structure patient data, surface anomalies and improve access to medical histories—reducing administrative burden on clinicians.

“This is not about replacing doctors,” Sarkar emphasises. “It is about enabling them to focus more on patient care.”

Across malls and hospitality, AI-driven sentiment analysis and video analytics help understand customer behaviour, optimise operations and enhance experience design.

NeoGPT: from enterprise search to enterprise intelligence

The next major leap in AmbujaNeotia’s AI journey is NeoGPT, a GenAI-powered assistant trained on more than 30 years of enterprise data—including emails, RFPs, PDFs, MIS reports and core systems such as SAP, Salesforce and DarwinBox.

“NeoGPT will initially act as a productivity multiplier across finance, HR, procurement, customer support and management,” Sarkar says. “Our long-term vision is for it to evolve into a Digital Executive Assistant for every employee.”

By grounding GenAI in internal enterprise data, the organisation aims to ensure relevance, accuracy and security—critical factors for responsible GenAI adoption.

AI for sustainability and security

AI is also being applied to two increasingly strategic priorities: sustainability and cybersecurity.

Within Digital Twin models, AI is being explored to optimise energy efficiency, reduce material waste and simulate low-carbon construction alternatives—supporting the Group’s move towards greener developments.

On the security front, AmbujaNeotia is setting up an AI taskforce to predict cyber threats, detect vulnerabilities, automate incident response and continuously monitor networks using real-time threat intelligence.

For AmbujaNeotia, digital transformation is not a destination but an ongoing discipline. As Sarkar concludes, “Technology is now inseparable from business strategy. Our focus is on embedding AI responsibly, securely and at scale—so that it becomes a sustainable competitive advantage, not merely a productivity tool.”