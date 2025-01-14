Revolutionising E-Governance: NIC’s Vision for a Digitally Inclusive India

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is at the forefront of India’s digital transformation journey, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance governance and improve service delivery. With a strong focus on innovation, NIC has developed robust technological infrastructures, cloud services, and data governance frameworks that empower government departments to serve citizens better. From pioneering projects like eDistrict UP to addressing cybersecurity threats and bridging the digital divide, NIC is shaping the future of e-governance in India. Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, Sr Director IT, NIC shares how NIC is driving digital transformation, ensuring inclusivity, and adopting emerging technologies to redefine public administration.

How is NIC leveraging technology to enhance governance and improve service delivery across various government departments?

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) employs diverse technologies to enhance governance and service delivery by developing advanced infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and data governance architecture. These initiatives aim to add value to governance, service delivery, and planning.

NIC offers state-of-the-art solutions such as citizen-centric applications, Cloud services through Meghraj, and connectivity through NKN to streamline service delivery across departments. One notable project is eDistrict UP, which I manage as the Project Head in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This platform consolidates over 320 services under the Janhit Guarantee Adhiniyam (JGA) in UP, enabling seamless access for citizens. Additionally, NIC manages various portals, including Land Records, Land Registry, Public Distribution System (PDS), Sand, Scholarship, and Pension portals for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) services, significantly enhancing efficiency in public service delivery.

With the increasing demand for digital services, how has NIC strengthened its cloud and data infrastructure to support scalability and security for e-governance projects?

To address the growing demand for digital services, NIC has established state-of-the-art National Data Centres in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, along with 37 smaller data centres across state capitals. These facilities operate 24/7, staffed by skilled personnel, and form the backbone of India’s e-governance infrastructure.

NIC provides robust cloud services through the National Government Cloud (NGC), enabling government organisations to access a wide range of on-premise services such as computing, storage, Kubernetes, databases, and secure networks. The NGC platform offers a unified end-user portal for accessing both private and public cloud services, ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency for e-governance initiatives.

What measures has NIC implemented to address cybersecurity threats and ensure the protection of sensitive government data across its digital platforms?

NIC has taken a proactive approach to cybersecurity through its NIC-CERT, which serves as the nodal agency for managing cybersecurity incidents across NIC infrastructure. NIC-CERT coordinates with stakeholders, issues threat intelligence, and disseminates security advisories to safeguard assets.

The organisation has also established five Regional Application Security Divisions in Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Thiruvananthapuram to enhance web application security. These centres conduct activities such as infrastructure scans, penetration testing, and compliance audits. As the former Head of the Lucknow center, I contributed to security awareness workshops for government offices, focusing on data protection and mitigating cybersecurity threats.

What steps is NIC taking to bridge the digital divide and ensure that government services are accessible to citizens in rural and remote areas?

Bridging the digital divide is critical, especially in a diverse and populous state like Uttar Pradesh. NIC has played a pivotal role in spreading IT infrastructure and connectivity to remote areas. The National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN) project aims to provide broadband connectivity to over 200,000 gram panchayats across India. Additionally, the PM Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan has brought digital literacy to 60 million rural households.

In Uttar Pradesh, NIC has established Video Conferencing Studios in all districts since 2001, a groundbreaking initiative supported by the leadership of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Shri Rajnath Singh. The eDistrict UP project, with over 1.7 lakh Common Service Centres, has revolutionised G2C service delivery. Furthermore, the Gram Sachivalaya initiative aims to provide citizen-centric services in each gram panchayat, with approximately 48,000 already operational.

What is your vision for the future of e-governance in India, and how does NIC plan to stay ahead in adopting emerging technologies to drive innovation in public administration?

India stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into e-governance. Our vision is to “Reach the Unreached” by delivering government services to even the most remote regions of the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, we are transitioning from on-demand services to a proactive service delivery model. The Family ID project, integrated with eDistrict and DBT portals, enables the government to identify eligible beneficiaries and deliver services efficiently.

The Digital India program underpins this vision by fostering transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability in public administration. By embracing ethical AI and leveraging strategic partnerships, India is poised to lead global digital transformation. Through secure and innovative e-governance initiatives, NIC is committed to empowering citizens and setting a benchmark for ethical and inclusive technology adoption.