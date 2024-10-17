Strategic deployment of AI and GenAI is set to transform our business, driving future growth and innovation: Sanjay J. Joshi, Head-IT & Digital Transformation, Parle Products

In exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Sanjay J. Joshi, Head of IT and Digital Transformation, Parle Products Pvt Ltd, provides insights into the company’s digital transformation journey and the significant advancements made in software, data analytics, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. He discusses how, over the past few years, Parle Products has successfully implemented various digital initiatives, including the adoption of SAP solutions for streamlining supply chain and HR processes, alongside deploying the Databricks Lakehouse platform to enhance data management. He also highlights the company’s proactive measures to strengthen cybersecurity, such as continuous monitoring and employee training, ensuring the protection of sensitive information.



-Can you take us through some of the recent digital initiatives you have taken? What has been the impact?

As the Head of IT, I oversee key areas including software, data and analytics, infrastructure, and security. Over the past four years, we have made significant progress in these domains through various digital initiatives, each contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and overall business performance. Focusing on software, data and analytics, infrastructure, and security, our efforts have driven substantial improvements across our organisation.

In terms of software, we’ve successfully completed a major supply chain transformation initiative. We’ve also implemented SAP OpenText Solutions to digitise documents and automate vendor invoice processing, improving efficiency. We rolled out a GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) solution and implemented SAP Ariba to streamline our procurement processes. On the HR front, we achieved complete digital transformation by implementing UKG Workforce Dimensions for leave and time management, and the SAP SuccessFactors suite for recruitment, onboarding, performance management, and other critical HR functions. We’ve also been quick to adopt SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP) for developing web and mobile applications that have greatly benefited our distributors with improved order management and customer onboarding. In fact, SAP recognised us for our rapid adoption of BTP. Additionally, we’ve integrated cutting-edge technologies like RPA, digital signatures, and visitor management systems to streamline everyday operations.

From a data and analytics perspective, we’ve adopted the Databricks Lakehouse platform, which serves as our unified source of data for both AI and business analytics. This platform has allowed us to develop critical dashboards and reports that have significantly improved our decision-making processes in areas such as sales and marketing. It also powers our Continuous Replenishment System, which ensures we maintain optimal stock levels. By leveraging advanced analytics and optimisation models, we’ve enhanced operational efficiency, improving key metrics such as inventory adherence, production scheduling, and reducing stockouts.

On the infrastructure and security front, we’ve overhauled our IT landscape by deploying an enterprise-wide Wi-Fi solution, upgrading servers, and implementing SD-WAN for improved connectivity. We’ve migrated our workloads to the cloud and moved from Lotus Notes to MS O365, which has streamlined our communication and collaboration. To strengthen security, we’ve introduced several measures, including endpoint detection, NAC, cloud proxy, and advanced backup solutions, while also upgrading endpoints and devices across the company.

These initiatives have helped us drive significant operational improvements, enhancing both our internal processes and our ability to serve customers more efficiently.

-What are some of the areas in which you are using GenAI? What impact does it have?

Our focus on data and analytics is driving us toward adopting cutting-edge technologies like GenAI. However, before embarking on major initiatives in this space, we need to address fundamental data challenges. Ensuring data availability and hygiene is essential to laying a strong foundation for any advanced analytics endeavour. To tackle these challenges, we’ve deployed Databricks Lakehouse on Cloud, which allows us to seamlessly manage data availability while maintaining stringent data hygiene standards. This cloud-based infrastructure ensures that our data is not only accessible but also clean and reliable.

With this foundation securely in place, we are poised to initiate our GenAI journey. So far, we have successfully developed and implemented use cases leveraging optimisation models in the realm of prescriptive analytics. Additionally, we’ve deployed AI/ML-driven predictive models that are helping us streamline operations and improve decision-making processes. These models have provided significant insights and value across our business operations.

While the integration of Gen AI is still in its early stages, we are optimistic about the transformative potential it holds. Once fully implemented, Gen AI will enable us to generate new insights, enhance workflow efficiency, and drive innovation across multiple domains within our organisation, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

-How do you plan to integrate AI strategically into the organisations IT roadmap, and what challenges do you foresee in this implementation?

I see AI and GenAI as transformative technologies that have the potential to elevate our operations to new levels of innovation. However, while these technologies offer significant opportunities, the plan is to integrate them strategically into our IT roadmap without being overly aggressive. It’s essential to carefully weigh the expected benefits and return on investment (ROI) to ensure we’re making the right decisions for long-term success.

As part of our SAP S/4 transformation, we aim to leverage AI tools like Business AI, ‘Just Ask,’ and JOULE GenAI to enhance our processes. These tools will allow us to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and streamline operations. At the same time, we plan to explore additional AI and GenAI use cases with the help of our partners and through collaborative sessions with functional heads across the organisation. This approach ensures that our AI strategy aligns with business goals and that the technology is applied where it can deliver the most value.

However, we anticipate several challenges in this implementation. Data quality and management remain significant hurdles, even with the support of our Data Lakehouse. Other challenges include skill gaps within the organisation, investment and ROI concerns, integrating data across multiple systems, ensuring data security and privacy, navigating ethical and regulatory issues, and overcoming potential resistance to change. Addressing these challenges will be critical to ensuring the successful integration of AI into our operations.

-How do you see the traction for GenAI in the industry? Is your company leveraging it?

Gen AI is poised to gain significant traction in the FMCG and CPG industries, driving innovation and transformation across multiple areas. In my view, the key impact areas of GenAI include product innovation and personalisation, supply chain optimisation, marketing campaigns, data and analytics (especially predictive models), and overall market growth.

For companies in these sectors, GenAI offers the ability to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and create more personalised customer experiences. Although we have not yet begun leveraging GenAI, we recognise its immense potential and plan to embark on this journey soon.

As we move forward, we expect GenAI to play a critical role in improving our product offerings and optimising key business functions, allowing us to stay competitive and drive growth in the rapidly evolving market.

-With the increasing importance of cybersecurity, what measures are you taking to ensure the security and integrity of its IT systems and sensitive data?

In the face of increasing cybersecurity threats, we are implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the security and integrity of our IT systems and sensitive data. We prioritise security by design, integrating security measures into the development phase of our web and mobile applications. Conducting thorough risk sssessments is essential for any digital transformation initiative, as it helps identify security threats, vulnerabilities, and the overall impact on the organisation. To facilitate immediate detection of security incidents, we employ continuous monitoring and response through automated tools that enable quick reactions. Recognising that employees can become the weakest link in security, we conduct regular employee awareness training initiatives. Additionally, we ensure that all devices—servers, endpoints, and software—are updated with the latest patches to protect against known vulnerabilities. Our commitment to Data Protection and Privacy Compliance minimises the risks of data theft and leakage, while a clear Incident Response Plan outlines steps for containment, eradication, recovery, and learning from incidents. Furthermore, we implement a strong password policy, ensure all endpoints are under the organisational domain, provide guest Wi-Fi with an approval workflow, utilise Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, and establish Network Access Control (NAC) for authorised devices. By transitioning to dynamic IPs with DHCP and maintaining server and endpoint backups, we aim to prevent data loss. Through these measures, Parle Products is dedicated to maintaining robust cybersecurity standards.

-In the next six months to one year, what are some of the new digital or technology initiatives planned?

Over the next six months to a year, we plan for advancing our digital and technology initiatives across key areas, focusing on software upgrades, data and analytics, and infrastructure security.

In the software domain, we are implementing several modules and upgrades in tandem with our SAP ECC to S/4 transformation. These include SAP Group Reporting, migrating from SAP PI/PO to Integration Suite, and shifting from SAP BI/BW to Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC). We’re also deploying FMCG-specific analytics content integrated with GenAI, alongside the implementation of SAP Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and SAC Planning. Additionally, we will implement a data archival solution and a test automation solution to further enhance efficiency. Our project management solution, ITSM ticketing system, and IT software/hardware asset management solutions are also in the pipeline. Furthermore, we plan to launch a new company portal with Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality. A review and evaluation of new supply chain solutions are also part of this roadmap, with implementation following suit.

In the data and analytics space, the focus will be on identifying and implementing AI and Gen AI use cases. We aim to improve our dashboarding and visualisation capabilities, providing more in-depth and real-time insights into business operations.

On the infrastructure and security front, we will be rolling out a data security and protection solution to safeguard our information. Alongside this, the implementation of DKIM/DMARC for email security and improvements to DNS security will further strengthen our defense against cyber threats.

This strategic roadmap is set to enhance our operational efficiency, drive innovation, and ensure a more secure and data-driven future.