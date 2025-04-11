To thrive as a woman leader in tech, prioritise continuous learning and stay current with global trends: Seema Gaur, IFFCO

In the male-dominated world of engineering and technology, the stories of women who are not just keeping up but leading the way are vital and deeply inspiring. This edition of Women in Leadership Series by Express Computer features one such inspiring leader – Seema Gaur, Executive Director of IT Services at IFFCO, whose remarkable journey from being the “first woman engineer” in the organisation to rising as the Head of IT, exemplifies courage, resilience, and a trailblazing spirit.

As a pioneer in her field, Gaur has not only shaped IFFCO’s digital transformation but also advanced tech adoption at the grassroots level. Her story is one of quiet strength, impactful leadership, and a deep commitment to using technology for inclusive growth.

From “first woman engineer” at IFFCO to Head of IT

Growing up with a father who was both an engineer and a defence officer, I naturally developed a strong interest in Science and Maths. Encouraged by my father, I pursued a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, where I gained a solid foundation in Electronics and Microprocessors. In October 1986, I embarked on my professional journey with IFFCO’s Phulpur Plant near Allahabad as a Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET), becoming the first woman engineer at IFFCO. When IFFCO established its IT Department in early 1988, I was one of two GETs chosen to join the team. Since then I have risen up through the ladder to the position of Head-IT in the plant. To further enhance my expertise, I earned an M.Tech in Software Systems from BITS Pilani while in service at IFFCO.

Leading groundbreaking IT innovations

For approximately 11 years, I led the IT department at IFFCO’s Aonla Plant near Bareilly, where I oversaw the design and implementation of numerous in-house applications. A key initiative was the introduction of the Plant Maintenance Management System (PMMS), designed to track equipment breakdown history, manage periodic maintenance work orders and log books, schedule preventive maintenance, and plan and execute annual turnarounds. Additionally, my team developed and implemented the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Production & Technical Reporting Systems. During my tenure, we also successfully rolled out corporate applications for managing finished goods distribution via road and rail, as well as the ERP system. In May 2015, I was appointed as CIO and Head of IT at IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. (a subsidiary of IFFCO) in Gurgaon. This role provided a unique opportunity to spearhead the adoption of innovative technologies, including AI, ML, and RPA, to improve claims adjudication and fraud detection. Furthermore, I led the implementation of a low-code intelligent BPM platform for our health, marine, and liability lines of business. During my tenure, I also established a Center of Excellence in software development, focusing on web portals, mobile apps, cloud computing, customer support, and AI/ML. As a result of these initiatives, the company received numerous accolades within the IT industry.

IFFCO’s tech-led agriculture transformation

IFFCO has been a pioneer in introducing innovation in the fertilizer sector. IFFCO has invented and patented the manufacturer of Nano Fertilizer in the country. Nano Urea and Nano DAP will not only reduce dependence of the country on raw material imports but will also improve yield and help conserve the environment. IFFCO has been at the forefront of introducing drones for spraying Nano Fertilizer and pesticides in the fields. Rural women have been trained to use drones and IFFCO is providing subsidies to the farmers for its usage. Each and every bottle of Nano Fertilizer is tracked from its manufacturer to transportation and usage in the farms. All this data is being recorded over the cloud.

IFFCO’s vision for tech-driven agriculture

IFFCO is always at the forefront in adopting new technologies, whether in the plant or agriculture field. Presently, efforts are on to embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimise plant operations and reduce costs. There have been a couple of successful Proof of Concepts (POCs) already undertaken. In due course, we shall be implementing solutions that will improve asset health, reduce wastes and optimise energy consumption with tangible Return on Investment (ROI). At the same time, novel methods using multilingual Natural Language Processing (NLP) are being deployed to educate farmers about the latest agricultural implements and techniques.

Navigating the complexities

As the only woman engineer in the plant, for many years together, I felt constantly scrutinised by the upper management. My words and actions were invariably amplified and brought to their attention. Gaining acceptance for large-scale projects like ERP among plant users required significant effort and persistence. I recall facing substantial resistance implementing a major core system for IFFCO’s insurance division. Despite adhering to international best practices and being designed to prevent fraud, business users were unwilling to adapt to the necessary process changes. Despite my best efforts to launch it successfully, the system was only operational for a few weeks before being abandoned.

Words of wisdom for women aspiring to lead in tech

To thrive as a leader in tech, women should cultivate a multi-faceted approach. First, cultivate unwavering self-confidence and disregard discouraging voices. Second, prioritise continuous learning and stay current with global technology trends. Avoid expecting preferential treatment based on gender. Stand upright, never let others put you down, in any manner. Blend with your work place surroundings, as it is said, live in Rome the way Romans do. Finally, prioritise your well-being and maintain a healthy work-life balance, which is crucial for sustained success.