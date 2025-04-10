Schneider Electric and Freyr Energy partner to accelerate India’s clean energy transition

Schneider Electric, have partnered together to accelerate the adoption of smart, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions for homeowners across the country. As part of this partnership, Schneider Electric will integrate its advanced digital and automation technologies with Freyr Energy’s expertise in rooftop solar solutions. This collaboration aligns with India’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 33-35% from 2005 levels by 2030, contributing to the nation’s clean energy transition.

A key focus will be the deployment of Schneider Electric’s Wiser Smart Home system, an intelligent platform that enables homeowners to monitor and optimise their energy consumption in real time. Seamlessly integrating with solar energy systems, Wiser allows homeowners to maximise renewable energy use, reduce dependence on conventional power sources, and lower electricity costs. By combining cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach, Schneider Electric and Freyr Energy aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their energy consumption, contributing to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future

Speaking on the partnership, Sumati Sahgal, Vice President, Retail, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, sustainability drives our innovation, and this partnership with Freyr Energy represents a significant step toward sustainable living for Indian homeowners. By integrating Freyr’s solar expertise with our Wiser energy management system, we’re creating a seamless experience that empowers consumers to reduce their energy costs while contributing to India’s clean energy goals. This collaboration demonstrates how smart technology can make sustainability accessible and practical for everyday households.”

Saurabh Marda, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Freyr Energy, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shared vision of both organisations. He stated, “This partnership with Schneider Electric allows us to offer homeowners a complete energy solution that goes beyond traditional solar installations. By combining our rooftop solar systems with Schneider’s Wiser home automation technology, customers can now visualise and control their energy production and consumption in real-time. We’re excited to demonstrate how this integrated approach can accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies while providing tangible savings for Indian families.”

As part of the collaboration, Schneider Electric will also provide access to best-in-class products and solutions that are safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable. Additionally, homeowners can rely on industry-leading service support, ensuring seamless installation, long-term reliability, and expert assistance for all Schneider Electric products and solutions. This association is a step towards creating intelligent, future-ready homes that prioritize sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital innovation.