Nagarro and Advantech to co-create Edge AI and IoT solutions for the global market

Nagarro announced a global strategic partnership. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to co-create and bring advanced Edge AI platforms and intelligent IoT solutions to market.

The partnership will leverage the complementary strengths of each company. Advantech has over four decades of expertise in supplying world-class hardware for industrial applications, backed by a strong global sales and support network. Nagarro brings deep expertise in software development, including in AI, embedded systems, and industrial IoT solutions.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector, said, “Advantech has established a strong foundation in edge computing and industrial-grade hardware devices. By joining forces, Advantech and Nagarro will drive the expansion of Edge AI applications across key industries. Furthermore, this strategic collaboration aims to scale our successful model globally, from India, Taiwan, Germany, and Japan to Intercontinental, delivering comprehensive Edge AI solutions to enterprises worldwide.”

Manas Human, co-founder and CEO of Nagarro, said, “Nagarro is a leader in cloud-based AI solutions, but very often we need to deploy AI on the edge, for reasons of latency, efficiency, reliability, privacy, or security. As the number of edge devices is growing exponentially, we expect the Edge AI use cases to grow in proportion. Therefore, it is a special opportunity and privilege to partner today with the global leader in edge computing, Advantech, to jointly build innovative platforms and solutions that will address the specific needs of clients in different industries.”

This collaboration covers:

Edge AI : Developing scalable and secure platforms, including WISE-Edge, Advantech’s edge-to-cloud orchestration platform, that enables seamless AI deployment, device management, and real-time data processing across industrial environments.

predictive maintenance, and automation.

Working together across these areas, both companies aim to co-create innovative solutions to tackle industry challenges in manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, transportation, and other industries.