Bower raises INR 11.5 Crore seed funding led by HNIs & Astir Ventures, estimates 3x revenue growth in FY 25-26

Bower School of Entrepreneurship has raised INR 11.5 crore in seed funding from a group of prominent High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Astir Ventures. The investment will accelerate Bower’s mission to replace outdated education models with hands-on, real-world learning—from school classrooms to executive boardrooms through strategic allocations across different verticals.

The funding will help deepen partnerships with leading universities, investors, and industry leaders as the institution continues to shape the next generation of entrepreneurs through its experiential, application-first approach. Bower aims to set up physical campuses across southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the USA within the next 5 years. The institution registered a revenue of INR 1.5 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY 24-25, and the strategic allocation of the funds will allow the brand to impact over 15,000 students and register revenues to cross INR 15 Crore across all verticals.

“Our vision is to become the world’s leading institution for entrepreneurial education and to make an entrepreneurial mindset accessible to people of all age groups, empowering them to build and lead in a rapidly evolving world. This funding will be instrumental in enhancing student experiences and developing an AI-powered course builder to deliver personalised entrepreneurship programs at scale,” said Mr. Pavan Allena, Founder of Bower.

The institution registered 1.5 Crore+ bookings within 3 months of launch, while addressing student requirements with a team strength of 27, and 63 faculty members. At the same time, Bower has collaborated with more than 5,000 students so far through Bower SEED, the K-12 segment, whereas the executive program, Bower LEAD, will have 4 cohorts in 2025 with an expected participation of up to 150 individuals. Bower is also planning to launch an undergraduate program in August 2025, which will be delivered by prominent industry professionals, CXOs and other leadership figures.