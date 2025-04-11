Novac technology solutions strengthens market leadership with a patent for advanced software architecture

Novac Technology Solutions announced that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovative architecture, Method and System of Architecture for Software (MoS). Officiated by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) under the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM), this software architecture has also been published under the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), ensuring global accessibility, reinforcing its international recognition. This achievement highlights Novac’s dedication to pioneering innovation and delivering high-quality, transformative solutions that strengthen its leadership in the industry.

Managing multiple applications on servers often introduces vulnerabilities and complicates adaptation to new requirements. Designed to streamline and standardise software development processes, this one-of-a-kind architecture aims to significantly enhance scalability, security, and efficiency across various platforms used for software development. MoS also enables seamless code reuse, enhanced security threat management, and greater adaptability, allowing the system to provide a more flexible and secure solution for addressing common challenges in software development. It further offers a comprehensive framework for building adaptable, resilient architecture, empowering developers to respond to rapidly evolving technological needs with greater precision and speed.

Commenting on the occasion, Nanda Kishore, Managing Director & CEO, Novac Technology Solutions, said, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Novac Technology Solutions, and this patent is a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of software architecture. With the Method and System of Architecture for Software (MoS), we are redefining how organisations build, scale, and secure their digital ecosystems. This breakthrough architecture addresses current industry challenges and lays a foundation for the future of software development. As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we aim to empower businesses with resilient, future-ready solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth. This recognition reinforces Novac’s leadership in digital transformation and underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological excellence.”

The international protection conferred by this patent enables Novac to explore continued innovation within the industry by providing innovative IT products and solutions, setting a benchmark for future advancements in the software development landscape. The software offers several advantages, including the flexibility of technological choices, a clear Separation of Concerns (SoC), and a robust Domain-Driven Design (DDD). It also features a customisable load balancer and an enhanced error management system, among other benefits.