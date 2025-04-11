Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Novac technology solutions strengthens market leadership with a patent for advanced software architecture

Novac technology solutions strengthens market leadership with a patent for advanced software architecture

News
By Express Computer
0 6

Novac Technology Solutions announced that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovative architecture, Method and System of Architecture for Software (MoS). Officiated by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) under the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM), this software architecture has also been published under the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and  Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), ensuring global accessibility, reinforcing its international recognition. This achievement highlights Novac’s dedication to pioneering innovation and delivering high-quality, transformative solutions that strengthen its leadership in the industry.

Managing multiple applications on servers often introduces vulnerabilities and complicates adaptation to new requirements. Designed to streamline and standardise software development processes, this one-of-a-kind architecture aims to significantly enhance scalability, security, and efficiency across various platforms used for software development. MoS also enables seamless code reuse, enhanced security threat management, and greater adaptability, allowing the system to provide a more flexible and secure solution for addressing common challenges in software development. It further offers a comprehensive framework for building adaptable, resilient architecture, empowering developers to respond to rapidly evolving technological needs with greater precision and speed. 

Commenting on the occasion,  Nanda Kishore, Managing Director & CEO, Novac Technology Solutions, said, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Novac Technology Solutions, and this patent is a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of software architecture. With the Method and System of Architecture for Software (MoS), we are redefining how organisations build, scale, and secure their digital ecosystems. This breakthrough architecture addresses current industry challenges and lays a foundation for the future of software development. As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we aim to empower businesses with resilient, future-ready solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth. This recognition reinforces Novac’s leadership in digital transformation and underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological excellence.”

The international protection conferred by this patent enables Novac to explore continued innovation within the industry by providing innovative IT products and solutions, setting a benchmark for future advancements in the software development landscape. The software offers several advantages, including the flexibility of technological choices, a clear Separation of Concerns (SoC), and a robust Domain-Driven Design (DDD). It also features a customisable load balancer and an enhanced error management system, among other benefits.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image