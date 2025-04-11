Express Computer

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise expands agentic AI capabilities in India with HPE private cloud AI

By Express Computer
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced the launch of HPE Private Cloud AI in India, a fully integrated AI cloud solution designed to accelerate AI adoption for enterprises nationwide. This offering enables enterprises of all sizes to realise a fast and flexible pathway for developing and deploying generative AI applications and AI agents.

“AI is transforming enterprises at an unprecedented pace, and organsations in India are eager to harness its full potential while maintaining control and efficiency,” said Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director at HPE India. “With HPE Private Cloud AI, we are empowering enterprises to accelerate AI adoption through a scalable, secure, and self-service cloud experience that allows enterprises to transition from AI experimentation to real-world impact more quickly. As part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, this turnkey solution simplifies AI deployment and operations, speeding up innovation while ensuring reliability and security.”

HPE Private Cloud AI offers the deepest integration to date of NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute, and the HPE GreenLake cloud. It is an end-to-end AI software platform that simplifies the deployment, monitoring, and optimisation of AI workloads. It offers complete visibility across hybrid deployments, along with deep observability insights, resource management, and AIOps capabilities. PCAI includes a self-service cloud experience with full lifecycle management and is available in right-sized configurations to support a wide range of AI workloads and use cases.

HPE Private Cloud to offer the fastest path to unlock the full value of business data

 HPE is also expanding HPE Private Cloud AI with support for the new NVIDIA AI Data Platform. This collaboration aims to offer enterprises the fastest path to unlock the full value of their business data to fuel AI-driven actions. It transforms data into actionable intelligence through continuous data processing that leverages NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, AI software, and enterprise storage—all of which are available in HPE Private Cloud AI.

 Recent updates for HPE Private Cloud AI include:

  • New HPE Private Cloud AI developer system: A new developer system adds an instant AI development environment to the HPE Private Cloud AI portfolio. Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, it includes an integrated control node, end-to-end AI software, and 32TB of integrated storage.
  • Unified, seamless edge-to-cloud data access: HPE Data Fabric Software is the backbone of the HPE Private Cloud AI data lakehouse. HPE Data Fabric ensures AI models are consistently supplied with optimised, high-quality structured, unstructured, and streaming data across hybrid cloud environments.

Accelerated time to value with pre-validated NVIDIA Blueprints: Through continuous, co-development between HPE and NVIDIA, HPE Private Cloud AI is uniquely designed to deliver the fastest deployment of blueprints and models. HPE Private Cloud AI now supports rapid deployment of NVIDIA blueprints, enabling instant productivity from NVIDIA’s extensive library of agentic and physical AI applications. With pre-validated blueprints including the Multimodal PDF Data Extraction Blueprint and Digital Twins Blueprint, HPE Private Cloud AI simplifies complex AI workloads, providing increased performance and faster time to value.

